In Vancouver, a city where people are deeply entrenched in their thoughts while traversing the concrete jungle, picking the right spot for a first date can be the difference between a brief fling and a lifelong romance. To get the most out of what the city has to offer, here are some top choices for your next date spot that will not only provide a day of fun but also make an impact on your budding relationship.

BEAUMONT STUDIOS

Recommended by Marta Kurowska Beaumont Studios in Mount Pleasant is the perfect date spot for creative couples. Featuring the B1 Gallery, a clothing boutique, and a homey coffee spot serving Vancouver based Honest to Pete roasts, this space houses and supports various local artists.

The studios often hold exhibitions and events, so there are many special activities in store for those interested in our local art scene! They also have venues for performances and workshops, which can be found on their website (thebeaumontstudios.com). The date activities at Beaumont Studios are great paired with a romantic stroll around its cozy neighbourhood and many local businesses.

MASSY BOOKS

Recommended by Courtney Yan

When you think of dates, you would mostly imagine romantic dinners or scenic walks. But have you ever thought of a bookstore date?

What makes Massy Books memorable as a date spot is how the store has a nice old-timey feel, but a modern ambiance at the same time. Also, if you love books, they have a variety of books, new and used, that you can purchase at a reasonable price. They even have a mini art gallery upstairs where you take your time to venture and look at the current exhibition. Alternatively, if you want to take a break, you can sit down and enjoy the moment.

QUEEN ELIZABETH PARK

Recommended by Muskan Bhatia

Queen Elizabeth Park is a perfect date spot in the Lower Mainland, offering the best panoramic views of Vancouver’s skyline and mountains. Stroll through beautifully landscaped gardens or explore the lush Bloedel Conservatory for a romantic, serene experience. The park is impeccably maintained, adding to its charm. If you’re in the mood for an upscale evening, The Seasons in the Park restaurant is a must-visit. While pricey, its exquisite dishes, stunning views, and intimate ambiance make it worth the splurge. Whether for a casual walk or a fancy dinner, this spot promises an unforgettable date.

PIZZERIA LUDICA

Recommended by Cathy Ye

If you are looking for a fun twist to your next date, Pizzeria Ludica is a must-try. Not only do they serve a wide range of pizza, pastas, and drinks, but they are also known for their eclectic collection of board games that you can play while you dine. You can choose from light-hearted to more strategic board games that you are familiar with or discovering for the first time. The interactive and lively dining experience is sure to bring you closer and shed light on perhaps an unrevealed competitive edge!