Event Review: Winter Fest 2025

Written by Erica Ogodo

Photography by Quan Nguyen & Shiny Kuo

BCIT’s fourth Winter Fest, held November 19–20 in the Great Hall, transformed the space into a colourful, intimate winter marketplace filled with local goods, food vendors, student activities, and a welcome of community during the final stretch of the semester.

Across both days, the Great Hall was filled with enthusiastic students and staff, lively conversations, and moments that encouraged everyone to pause and enjoy themselves. Students described the atmosphere as “cozy,” “fun,” and a “nice break from class.” The shift from the usual busy hallway to a festive marketplace was immediate—soft lighting, decorated booths, and a steady flow of people created a warm, inviting environment. Many students said they hadn’t planned to shop but lingered longer than expected. As one student puts it: “It gives you a moment to forget you’re stressed.”

The first attraction to greet attendees was the winter-themed photo booth at the entrance. Students snapped festive photos with friends and could post them on Instagram, tagging the Students Association for a chance to win a basket of vendor goodies. The booth quickly became a popular stop and set the cheerful tone of the event.

Student Voices & the Energy They Brought

Students were the heart of Winter Fest. Whether between classes, after labs, or just walking by, they were drawn in by the vibrant colours, decorated displays, and warm energy of the marketplace. Some browsed slowly while others rushed to the food vendors or craft tables; many compared their purchases excitedly. Almost everyone stayed longer than planned, calling it the perfect end-of semester break—a chance to disconnect from stress and reconnect with the campus community. One student carrying pastries and a knitted toy said it felt like “a break from class without leaving campus.”

Moments That Made the Event Lively

Two stations shaped the Winter Fest’s rhythm: the crafts table and the caricature booth. The crafts area offered ornaments, stickers, and paints—small items that created moments of calm. “It is really nice to sit down and do something that relaxes,” a student said.

The caricature artist maintained a constant line of students, laughing as they compared their portraits. Although some worried that free activities might take attention away from vendors, they ultimately increased foot traffic and made the marketplace feel more welcoming.

Vendor Highlights

Better Home Decoration & Gift Ltd. kicked off Day One with beautiful succulent arrangements that added a refreshing touch of greenery. Priority Candles received strong interest, especially from holiday shoppers. Tracy, the owner, praised the organizers for clear communication, labeled tables, and the thoughtful vendor snack room.

Simple Lotus Design Jewelry showcased an elegant display of beautiful pieces. The vendor shared that donating market proceeds to charity is a long-standing tradition they plan to continue with Winter Fest earnings. Crochet vendors Melody in the Air Art & Crochet and KnotBunnies added colourful handmade charm.

In their usual fashion, BAK’D Cookies drew a steady stream of shoppers. Michelle of mmmichibakes also reported excellent sales and supportive vendor camaraderie. Other vendors from Day Two, including Iristocat and Albert Animations, also noted strong turnout and positive interactions.

The Unexpected Star