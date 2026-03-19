Shelf-Made Leaders

By Erica Ogodo with recommendations from Link contributors

Who would have imagined that books on leadership could influence lives as much as they do? Our understanding of self-development was most often based on the large, well known titles that seem to be familiar to almost everyone, such as Rich Dad Poor Dad, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, or even the widely popular personality books like Why You Act the Way You Do. It’s amazing how quickly the approach changes once you begin to read these books for the sake of developing your own understanding. A sentence hits differently at the perfect moment.

Each entry that follows comes from someone who has read a book that provides them with a clearer view of their future. These are not polished reviews of books; they are honest snapshots of personal development by individuals finding the strength to succeed, to empathize, and to find meaning—one book at a time.

Manifesto for a Moral Revolution

By Jaqueline Novogratz Recommended by Mio Zheng, Link Contributor I’m reading Manifesto for a Moral Revolution by Jacqueline Novogratz for my Sustainable Business Leadership class at BCIT. Each chapter provides valuable leadership lessons, along with real-world examples from Novogratz and other business leaders who use these practices to drive meaningful social change. This book led me to rethink what a “successful career” really means. In a conversation with a family member, I questioned if I simply wanted to ﬁnd a job that helped me become more ﬁnancially stable, or if I also wanted to help others. From this conversation, I realized that my priorities had shifted from just making money to contributing to a more meaningful purpose—potentially starting my career in a non-profit organization or a sustainable business rather than one focused on maximizing profits. I’ve realized that leadership isn’t just about inﬂuencing others, but also about understanding and empathy—stepping into other people’s shoes and viewing the world from their perspective. This book gave me a purpose for my future: to create positive change in the workplaces I’ll be a part of. It illustrates each leader’s story to highlight the impact of their leadership practices. I encourage you to read it if you pursue a business-related career.

Greenlights

By Matthew McConaughey Recommended by Samantha Ku, Link Contributor Not long ago, I was feeling very stagnant in my life. It felt like no matter which door I knocked on, none of them would open. One day I found myself at the library and picked up Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey. I knew him as the ‘Alright, Alright, Alright,’ guy and not much more than that. After reading the first chapter, I was hooked. It was the words I needed to see to propel me into my next stage of life. He emphasizes the importance of intent. We can talk about change, but discipline, responsibility, and guidelines turn words into action. Success has a different meaning for everyone. Learn what it means to you and you will become who you want to be. Red lights will always appear, it doesn’t mean there’s a roadblock ahead. Sometimes redlights are disguised as greenlights. It’s all about perspective. Most of all, life only makes sense in the reverse. What may look like a roadblock now can turn out to be a blessing in the future. “In time, yesterday’s red light leads us to a green light.” After reading this book, I was left feeling hopeful and optimistic. It was the motivation I needed.

The Courage to Be Disliked

By Fumitake Koga and Ichiro Kishimi Recommended by Saachi Shah, Link Contributor I first read The Courage to Be Disliked in ninth grade, around the time COVID-19 hit. As a new high schooler, attending school from a screen, my newly maturing social skills took a hit. I felt constantly judged and lacked the confidence to show my true self, a common experience for quiet teens. My nervous self then read the book; it was the deep conversation I needed. The book centres on conversations between a philosopher and a young adult. The young adult voices every internal struggle we face from the fear of not being accepted to societal pressure, and the uncertainty of not knowing your purpose. The philosopher simplifies it, especially with the liberating advice: “Freedom is being disliked by other people.” This isn’t an invitation to be mean; it’s an invitation to be free. It helped me gain confidence then, and it is re-entering my life now as I transition to the ‘real world,’ where it is important to distinguish your self-worth from your work, allowing your professional side and true self to coexist. Even years later, it keeps guiding me, and I hope it helps you too. The banter in the book might make you smile.