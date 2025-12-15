The Ultimate Movies & TV Specials Checklist: Holiday Throwback Edition

By Oleksandra Hodunko

The winter holidays aren’t just about exchanging presents or decorating the Christmas tree—they’re also a time to enjoy our favourite TV shows and movies. Each December, we revisit beloved classics that fill us with joy and set the tone for the season ahead. Films like Home Alone or The Grinch are staples, but why not add something new to your holiday watchlist this year?



Here are five gems that bring magic, warmth, and wonder to the season. Use this as your personal checklist—and don’t forget to tick each one off as you watch.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Director: Tim Burton

Release Year: 2005 Directed by Tim Burton, this movie is based on Roald Dahl’s 1964 novel. Charlie Bucket, a kind boy from a poor family, dreams of finding a golden ticket to enter Willy Wonka’s famous chocolate factory. Wonka, an eccentric candy maker, shut down his factory years ago after a recipe theft but reopens it for five lucky winners.



Though it may seem like a simple children’s story, the film explores deeper themes: success and loneliness through Wonka, purity and poverty through Charlie, and greed through the other children.



The film features an exceptional cast: Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, and Freddie Highmore. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is more than a children’s tale—it’s a reminder of the value of kindness and family.

This movie is a must-watch for mystery lovers. Adapted from Agatha Christie’s 1934 novel, it follows the murder of Edward Ratchett, a businessman traveling from Istanbul to London. Detective Hercule Poirot investigates and soon learns that every passenger has a motive. The question remains—who did it?



The magic of this film lies in its atmosphere; an elegant 1930s train, sophisticated costumes, and lavish sets. The raging snowstorm outside reflects the tension inside—a web of secrets, guilt, and moral dilemmas.



The film boasts an amazing cast: Penélope Cruz, Johnny Depp, Judi Dench, and Willem Dafoe. Murder on the Orient Express explores themes of justice, morality, and the personal choice between right and wrong. Stylish and suspenseful, it keeps viewers guessing until the final moments—a testament to Agatha Christie’s storytelling. Murder on the Orient Express Director: Kenneth Branagh

Release Year: 2017

Elf Director: Jon Favreau

Release Year: 2003 Elf is a timeless comedy that never fails to entertain. Raised by elves at the North Pole, Buddy decides to travel to New York to find his real father but ends up in one hilarious situation after another. Afterall, he grew up with elf traditions and habits that clash with city life.



Buddy is a naïve human who believes in purity, kindness, and Christmas, but in New York, he faces a harsh reality—the city has lost its holiday magic. While searching for his father, he meets Jovie, a kind but skeptical department store employee. At first, she finds his behavior strange, but over time, Buddy’s honesty and cheerfulness wins her over.



My favourite moment is when Buddy meets a mall Santa, calls him an imposter, rips off his beard and shouts, “You sit on a throne of lies!”— the funniest and most iconic scenes in the movie.



The film stars Will Ferrell as Buddy, Zooey Deschanel as Jovie, and Peter Dinklage as Miles Finch. Elf is a warm, funny, and heart-touching family film that brings Christmas a little closer to our hearts.

Netflix’s Love Hard is a romantic comedy that blends Christmas magic with the harsh realities of modern dating apps. Natalie, unlucky in love, finally matches with Josh Lin, a handsome and promising young man. She surprises him for Christmas in his hometown, only to discover he looks nothing like his photos—which belong to his childhood friend, Tag Abbott.



To impress Tag, Natalie pretends to be someone she’s not, but things don’t go as planned. Eventually, she and Josh make a deal— she’ll pretend to be his girlfriend for the holidays. Through a series of funny moments, they start seeing each other for who they truly are, and in the end, they become a real couple.



Love Hard is perfect for anyone who uses dating apps or simply wants a lighthearted comedy filled with relatable modern romance. Love Hard Director: Hernán Jiménez

Release Year: 2021