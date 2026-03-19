The Unwritten Rules of Digital Professionalism

Written by Erica Ogodo

You’ll never hear anyone say, “Be careful. Your career might be defined by one Teams message sent in all caps.” We hear about GPAs and degree standings, but not the proper way to communicate in the workplace. Digital professionalism matters. It’s the equivalent of office body language. Instead of a firm handshake, we’re talking email punctuation. Or instead of showing up late, it looks like leaving your camera off every time.

Everything you do online leaves a breadcrumb trail. Bit by bit, those crumbs shape the impression you leave with coworkers, managers, and recruiters. Digital professionalism is the small things you do (or don’t do) every day, across workplace tools.

Email

Teams and Slack aren’t built for long-form conversations. If you write emails the way you speak in group chats, we definitely need to have this conversation. You don’t have to sound like a robot, but your emails should be written with intention.

Do:

· Use simple subject lines

· Address people by name

· Use complete sentences

· Read before you hit send (yes, every time) Don’t:

· Write one-line replies with zero context

· Use emojis in formal email threads

· Send emails you’ll later regret

Meetings

Do you keep your camera turned on during meetings or turned off? This is a hot workplace topic today. There’s no such thing as universal camera etiquette, but there are signals you send without realizing it.

If it’s a small team meeting and you’re the only person with a black square, that communicates something. If it’s a 50-person seminar, feel free to relax. And if you turn your camera on, be present. Avoid aggressive texting. Don’t appear to be multitasking while on a video call.

Messaging Apps: Instant Doesn’t Mean Immediate

We’ve all had that colleague who ghosts the group chat. Silence for eight hours can speak volumes.

A simple message like: “Thanks for the heads up. I’ll get back to you by 3 pm” builds credibility. Lack of communication erodes it. This holds you accountable and sets expectations.

LinkedIn

Believe it or not, people are watching. You are always in interview mode with your manager, future team, or even a random stranger. And while your LinkedIn profile doesn’t need to scream ‘IMAWITHIT’ (trying too hard to look trendy), you should at least come off as someone who cares about their professional image.

It starts with your profile picture and your headline. Your LinkedIn profile is your digital elevator pitch.

Writing about online professionalism feels kind of hypocritical. I’ll never forget sitting down to write this and thinking of emails I’ve sent and Teams messages I’ve written that definitely would’ve been featured in the ‘What Not to Do’ section of this article.

There’s no cookie cutter guide for workplace professionalism. It doesn’t mean altering your personality. But when in doubt, do what leaves the best impression. If it feels like you, send it. Otherwise, edit and try again.