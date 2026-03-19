I’m Graduating… Now What?

By Cathy Ye, with contributions from BCIT students and recent graduates

Special Thanks: Ethan Van Dyk, BCITSA Chair, School of Business + Media

You’ve submitted all your final assignments, wrapped up your projects, and you’re counting down the days until you walk across the stage. The thought of tossing your cap into the air and celebrating with friends and family is exciting and long-awaited. But alongside anticipation, a sense of uncertainty begins to creep in.

For years, your life followed a structured routine: class schedules, deadlines, and exams. Even stress had a syllabus. Then suddenly, the structure disappears. There are no assignment reminders, no daily timetable, and no defined breaks between semesters.

You’re no longer a student, but you’re not quite a professional either. Instead, you exist in this strange, in-between stage where you’re adjusting to a new identity while navigating the changes ahead. The big question of “what’s next” looms over your head.

This article explores the complex emotions around graduation, the realities of entering the job market, and the experiences of other students who are also experiencing this transition. Through honest reflections and advice from recent grads, we hope to remind you that—as uncertain as this stage may feel—you’re far from alone in this journey.

Inbox Refresh, Repeat

No matter what path you take after graduation, the job search eventually begins. For many grads, this process can feel intimidating, especially when “entry-level” roles ask for years of experience. You may question whether you’re qualified enough or worry that you’re already behind.

During this transitional period, conversations with friends, classmates, and even family often circle around the same questions: “Have you found a job yet?” or “How’s the job search going?” Answering these questions can feel disheartening if you’ve sent out dozens or even hundreds of applications and heard back from only a handful. At the same time, as others start announcing new jobs or posting about exciting new roles, it’s easy to start comparing yourself and question your own progress.

Soon, the routine becomes familiar but taxing: checking job boards, refreshing your inbox, updating your resume and cover letter, sending networking messages on LinkedIn, and repeating the process all over again. Overtime, the cycle of applications, silence, and rejections can start to wear down your confidence. It creates a sense of whispered pressure that many grads experience but rarely talk about openly.

We’re All Kinda Winging It

First, it’s important to acknowledge that there’s no single “right” path after graduation. Some may decide to take time to travel, rest, or spend time with family while others dive straight into job applications. Many find themselves somewhere in between, pausing to take a break while figuring out their next steps.

What most grads share, however, is a feeling of change. Stepping away from the structure of academic life can make the future feel vast and overwhelming. Change is hard, and it rarely feels comfortable. It often comes with anxiety, self-doubt, and the pressure to have everything figured out. If you’re feeling unsure about what comes next, know that your feelings are valid as most people are discovering their path as they go.

If you find yourself comparing your progress, feeling anxious while scrolling through LinkedIn, or growing tired of rejection—you’re not alone. Many students are experiencing the same challenges. Here are some reflections from other students who are currently experiencing this in-between stage, sharing their doubts, frustrations, and words of encouragement.

100 Applicants in Two Hours: Welcome to the AI Era

By Irene Cheung, BCIT Student and Link contributor

Graduating from the Computer Systems Technology program during the peak of the AI revolution is terrifying. Everywhere you look, there are LinkedIn posts about mass layoffs. Junior developer roles are being cut left and right, and the tech landscape is no longer the same. Whenever you see a posting, your heart lifts a little but quickly drops when you notice it was posted two hours ago and already has over 100 applicants.

After graduating, you’re stripped of your “student” armour, and the label of “unemployed” hangs over your head instead. Job hunting can be a demoralizing process. You find yourself reshaping your experiences to fit the version you think employers are looking for. As your classmates start landing jobs, you’re genuinely happy for them, yet a part of you also fears that you’re falling behind.

I’ve sought out a lot of support from friends and family during this time. For those going through the same:

Please be kind to yourself.

Move at your own timeline.

Focus on you.

Take breaks.

Try to reframe every rejection as a win because it’s proof that you’re still in the game.

The opposite of success isn’t failure, but inaction.

Keep going, you’ve got this.

50 Emails Later… Still Waiting

By Oleksandra Hodunko, BCIT Student and Link contributor

In May, my time at BCIT will come to an end. I’ve learned a lot over the past two years—how to manage my time, maintain a work-life balance, and present myself professionally even when I’m nervous. I’ve realized that “fake it until you make it” really does work.

To graduate, I’m required to complete a five-week practicum. What a rollercoaster of frustration it’s been! I’ve sent at least 50 emails and received only two responses. I’ve even dropped off my resume in person, but many companies simply aren’t hiring right now.

The job market feels chaotic. Between global conflicts and economic uncertainty, companies are “ghosting” or even worse, laying people off. It makes finding a short placement a real struggle. On the other hand, my program hosts Industry Night—a chance to showcase our portfolios to professionals from the print industry. I’m hopeful that some face-to-face communication will make a difference.

I’m nervous, but I believe that going through a tough transitional period like this builds resilience and persistence. If you also feel lost, just know that you’re not alone! We’re all navigating this journey together.

50 Emails Later… Still Waiting

With insights from BCIT graduates Joey Mai (G&A Robot) and Abdulqadir Abuharrus (Provincial Health Services)

Uncertainty is part of the process—but there are ways forward. We spoke with grads about landing their first full-time roles.

Focus On What You Can Control



While it’s true that the job market may not be ideal, many factors remain outside your control. What’s within your control is how you use your time to strengthen your application and build your experience. Consider volunteering, freelancing, or taking on short-term projects, even if they’re unpaid. AI: A Tool, not a Replacement



AI continues to shape many industries, but as Abdulqadir Abuharrus explains, “Employers expect juniors to know how to use [AI] but also have agency over their work.” While AI can assist with certain tasks, qualities like communication, teamwork, adaptability, emotional intelligence, and problem-solving cannot be replaced. Joey Mai captures this perspective, saying, “I stopped thinking only about what AI might replace and started thinking about what value I could bring that technology cannot.” Stay Open to All Opportunities



Many new grads focus only on applying to large, well-known companies. However, smaller organizations can also offer valuable opportunities to learn, grow, and expand your network. Your first job might not be the “perfect” job, but as Joey Mai explains, “Every opportunity can teach you something… take what you can, learn from it, and keep building yourself.” Reframing Rejections



Rejection is an inevitable part of the job search process, and it can hurt—especially when it comes to positions you genuinely wanted. However, reframing rejection as redirection can help shift your mindset because it’s proof that you’re actively pursuing your goals. Instead of taking it personally, treat it as feedback and an opportunity to reflect and improve.



Some have even turned the process into a game by keeping track of their rejections and comparing notes with friends to make it feel less personal. Think Beyond the Job Board



Simply applying through job boards or sending out applications is often not enough. Networking, building personal connections, and forming relationships with professionals in your industry, especially at companies you’re interested in, can open doors. As Joey Mai advises, “Going on coffee chats with professionals is also one of the best ways to learn, grow your network, and create opportunities.” Use The Resources Available to You



Your application materials play a critical role in landing interviews and job offers. Ask friends and mentors for constructive feedback on your resume and cover letters. While there are many resources online, remember that BCIT also offers career support right here on campus. You can access career resources online or book an appointment with a Career Specialist for personalized guidance. Take Time to Reflect and Take Breaks



Pause and take a moment to recognize everything you’ve accomplished. Graduating is a major milestone that’s the result of years of hard work and perseverance. Abdulqadir Abuharrus encourages grads to “find your anchor away from your desk.” It’s okay to take a break, reconnect with your hobbies, and recharge before moving onto the next chapter.

You’re Closer Than You Think: Every Step Counts

The in-between stage after graduation can feel uncomfortable, but it’s a space where many grads currently stand. It’s a time for reflection, growth, and discovering who you are beyond the classroom. Even if the path ahead may not be perfectly clear, every step forward is progress and momentum.

To all the grads, congratulations on this remarkable achievement—you’ve worked incredibly hard to get here. And even if the future feels uncertain right now, remember: