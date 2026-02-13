Why Rom-Coms Have Fallen Off

By Rivini Madawanarachchi

Notting Hill, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, When Harry Met Sally—these are all beloved titles well known amongst romantic comedies. But why are the newer additions to this genre not meeting the same mark? Why aren’t people discussing The Idea of You or The Materialists in the same vein? That is because, despite the name, there is more to rom-coms than romance alone. Modern rom-coms are undermined due to current industry constraints, weaker romantic intimacy, and lacklustre environmental narratives. However, while the genre seems to be faltering, there are still films that deserve the spotlight.

The film industry has changed drastically since the 2000s and 2010s. Before streaming platforms became the norm, movies gained profit from box office sales and DVD releases. Now, individual films are less profitable, forcing studios to be more careful with which movies they produce. Action blockbusters with avenues to franchises dominate because they promise higher returns while mid-budget movies, like romantic comedies are increasingly overlooked. The lack of noteworthy rom-coms nowadays is partially a byproduct of the stagnating experimentalism in film.

Another contributing factor to underwhelming modern rom-coms is the shortage of genuine romance and chemistry. The interactions feel stiff and stifled with very little compatibility, as if the casting director paired two of the hottest actors to rake in attention and profit. Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney in Anyone But You seem disconnected in their dynamics compared to Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. The dull romance could stem from studios not spending enough time fostering a deep connection between characters, and underdeveloped scripts that fail to fully build the characters as people before placing them in a romantic arc.

Contrary to popular belief, rom-coms are so much more than just the leading couples. The environment, including the setting and the protagonists’ homes help the story and the characters feel lived in and real. Take Bridget Jones’s apartment: her living room has a shelf full of books, her kitchen has pots and pans in the sink, and her fridge has random magnets on it. It’s cluttered, but that’s because it’s her home! These details help portray real people in real scenarios, speaking to the audience on a personal level. Modern rom-coms often lose this authenticity by opting for simplified, generic settings that lack personality which distances the connection the audience makes with the characters’ lives and development.

With that said, times have changed, but have they changed for the better? Well, yes! To an extent. Older rom-coms are almost entirely devoid of people of colour; the most you will see is a Black/Asian best friend to one of the main characters. There are some exceptions like Black Sugar, but it was rare at the time. Current films have become increasingly more inclusive of LGBTQ+ perspectives. Rather than relegating queer representation to the background, there are films that place queer love stories at the forefront, such as Happiest Season, starring Kristen Stewart. Love stories are no longer confined to heteronormative ideals, which has led to more voices being heard in the film industry.

The rom-com genre is not as grappling as it used to be, but it isn’t doomed, nor dead. While inconsistent depth and quality remain an issue, there are filmmakers who strive to create films that embrace love in an unapologetic way. With increased inclusivity and an audience who still cares about rom-coms, there is hope for quality content to emerge from the industry.

Noteworthy Rom-com Recommendations

It’s easy to keep rewatching the same older films that give you enjoyment instead of looking for new ones. It’s hard to step out of your comfort zone, which is why I’ve compared three older rom-coms with three newer ones to help you discover a new film to watch.