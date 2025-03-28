The Untold Benefits of Student Leadership

Becoming a part of student leadership at BCIT is undeniably a significant enhancement for your resume, highlighting your initiative and leadership skills. Beyond this, it offers a myriad of other invaluable benefits. Engaging in student leadership roles allows you to develop essential skills such as effective communication, teamwork, and problem-solving, which are crucial in both personal and professional settings. For instance, organizing events or leading team projects can significantly boost your project management abilities and improve your capacity to work collaboratively with diverse groups of people.

What do student leaders do?

One of the benefits of being a student leader is being able to make an impact on the BCIT community.

On a broader scale, student leaders at BCIT engage in more substantial initiatives. One such initiative is their annual review of the BCIT tuition fee proposals. This process involves direct communication with BCIT administration to discuss the implications of proposed tuition hikes.

Student leaders voice concerns, highlight potential oversights, and raise important questions to ensure that the perspectives and interests of students are not overlooked. Their efforts ensure that the student body has a say in significant institutional changes, such as annual tuition increases.

This larger-scale advocacy complements their daily support efforts, creating a comprehensive approach to student leadership and involvement.

Making connections

Student leaders can also take this opportunity to network and build meaningful connections.

There are numerous opportunities to form connections within the Student Association itself. Members can network with individuals involved in entrepreneurship and senior leaders who have external ties.

Student leadership positions provide a platform to build a robust network of peers, faculty, and industry professionals, which can be instrumental in opening doors to various career opportunities. According to studies, networking is a key factor in the job search process, with many individuals securing employment through connections made during their academic careers. Additionally, these roles often allow you to make a meaningful impact on the campus community by advocating for student needs, proposing new initiatives, and influencing positive changes within the institution. This not only enriches your college experience but also fosters a sense of responsibility and accomplishment.

In their roles, student leaders frequently engage with senior leadership at BCIT. As representatives of the student body, BCIT values their input and is eager to understand student sentiments through these leaders. For instance, a school chair might cultivate a strong rapport with the school’s associate dean. Similarly, the vice president of equity and sustainability is likely to maintain solid connections and collaborate with Indigenous leaders at BCIT. Engaging with associate deans and VPs allows you to foster a good relationship, aligning you with the industry you aspire to join. Interacting with individuals who are linked to various industries is beneficial, especially since BCIT serves as a stepping-stone for students aiming to secure employment and progress in their careers.

Where to find more info

There are several places you can explore. First, everything is accessible on the website. Visit the website, and you’ll find a student leadership section where you can meet the 12 executive board members. These members are great resources for any leadership-related inquiries since they are actively involved. They attend board and council meetings, engage with associate deans, and participate in set rep meetings, constantly working on leadership matters.

For questions about elections, you can reach out via our elections email at elections@bcitsa.ca. This is another avenue to inquire about the roles and responsibilities of being an executive or a counselor. Additionally, the executive directors are deeply involved and can offer insights into maintaining a working relationship with the students you represent and the business you manage.

Anyone with a genuine passion and desire to make a difference can become a student leader. While there are specific GPA requirements outlined in the bylaws, if you are inherently driven, you are likely already meeting those standards. These experiences can be particularly beneficial if you aspire to take on leadership roles in your future career.

Overall, while student leadership at BCIT is indeed a valuable resume asset, it also offers a comprehensive platform for personal and professional growth, making it a truly rewarding endeavor.