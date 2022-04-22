The System Works

“BCIT has given me so much confidence, I wish I came here straight out of high school,” says 2nd year Computer Systems Technology (CST) student Anita Dégree.

Anita elaborated that when she took English Lit at SFU she just seemed to blend into the crowd. “Here, I find I attract a lot more attention. Everyone is very friendly. I’ve even been asked out on multiple dates which is something new! I didn’t expect BCIT to be so fun and social.”

Anita says BCIT has given them confidence because, “the small set sizes really allow us to get to know each other.”

She finds her classmates always want to be on her team and work late into the night on group projects. “Sometimes they even offer to take on some of my work to lighten my load. I really appreciate the dedication to learning that my set mates at BCIT demonstrate,” says Anita.

Anita was thrilled by the interest from employers to take part in their co-ops. “I’ve never felt so empowered.”

We wondered if Anita could pinpoint what made her so desirable so we inquired about her daily routine: “Honestly, I don’t do anything special. I wake up late, sometimes shower, and throw on my cleanest sweatpants before going to class. I definitely never work out, unless you count carrying my laptop up and down the stairs every day, or the hike from the parking lot. I thought about going to the gym when I first started, but with all this attention I’m starting to reconsider if I even need to. My mom said I should watch my weight more now that I’ve been living off ramen noodles and coffee for a year, but I disagree. When I get home all I do is sit at my desk and do homework or play video games. Really nothing exciting.”

When asked what she thinks BCIT can do to improve her experience, she simply said, “I wouldn’t change a thing. In fact, I’m going to encourage my little sister to come here too so she can have the same great experience I did.”

Anita Dégree is a 2nd year CST student and the only woman in her set. You can find her watching anime in the Eh Pod every Tuesday night after lectures this term.