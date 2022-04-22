Free Money for BCIT Students

The BCIT Student Association (BCITSA) has begun handing out $5 bills to students outside of SE3 every Monday from 11AM to 5:30 pm in phase one of their new ‘We Exist!’ campaign.

“We’re proud to say we’re finally making some progress with students,” said the Director of Marketing and Communications, Geoff Gauthier, in a recent interview. “Our rate of student involvement has never reached anything higher than six percent. That was a good year,” he told us nostalgically.

Since last Monday, the Student Association has taken to the streets, handing out cash to any student that walked by.

“It’s unorthodox, but it’s working,” said Geoff. “This is the best idea I’ve ever had. People used our services and shopped at our retail locations around campus, but they never had any idea who we were or what we did.”

Unfortunately, this new initiative has some big drawbacks for BCITSA staff. Brandy Signer, marketing associate, was recently let go, and we caught up with her as she was leaving with her belongings. “They said that if we downsized our employees, we could hand out more money.”

We spoke with Kat Sukkau, local computer science student, shortly after she was given her $5 bill this Monday. “Yeah, this is awesome,” she said. “They’ve been here every week, paying for my coffee from Timmies.”

When asked if Kat would consider spending the money at any of the BCITSA-owned coffee shops around campus, she had this to say: “Who-owned?”