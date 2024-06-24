The Vancouver Music Scene Through My Lens Part 1: Trying Something New

Luke Bryan

JP Saxe

Whether you’re looking to see Luke Bryan play to a packed crowd at BC Place or the pop artist JP Saxe at a more intimate venue like the Vogue Theatre, there’s a little bit of everything for music fans in Vancouver.

We’re fortunate to live in a city where major performers often include Rogers Arena or BC Place in their tour stops, and still be able to enjoy smaller shows and support local artists at venues like the Vogue, Commodore, Hollywood, and Fox.

Alli Walker Josh Ross Nate Smith

Since the beginning of 2024, I have been fortunate through Link to obtain photo passes for concerts around Vancouver. I have always been a rock fan, but I didn’t hesitate to apply to shows in other genres like pop, rap, indie, folk and country. One of my friends suggested I apply for the country artist Josh Ross’s show. I was pleasantly surprised. I have never been a fan of listening to country but seeing it live changed my perspective on the genre. I’ve gone on to photograph Josh twice , the first at the Commodore in November and just recently at the Coast City Country Festival.

The Paper Kites LANY

If you are looking to expand your musical horizons, a band you should check out is The Paper Kites. They’re an outstanding indie/folk band from Melbourne, Australia. I got the opportunity to photograph their show back in March, knowing absolutely nothing about them. I was a big fan of their songs’ calming vibe and the great musicianship of an eight-piece band. It goes to show that you can find terrific bands if you get out of your comfort zone and go to some of the smaller venues.