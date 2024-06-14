Coming Out, Moving-In: Gender-Diverse Students Building Community

The frenzy of move-in day at a higher education facility is a unique kind of madness. The struggle to find parking, dysfunctional elevators, and everyone just sort of seems mad. But once the bustle subsides and you find solace in your new dwelling, you can sigh in relief. However, the unease remains for some students, especially those transitioning into gender-designated dorms.

Even though societal attitudes towards trans and genderfluid individuals are gradually becoming more accepting, there are still hurdles to cross. Post-secondary institutions across BC approach these issues in essentially the same way.

What’s the Norm in the Dorm?

BCIT provides gender-inclusive living options in its residences, but it acknowledges that shared accommodations might pose an obstacle for some trans, gender-diverse, or Two-Spirit students.

SFU offers ‘gender neutral’ housing regulations, enabling students to identify their gender as “male,” “female,” “transgender,” “other,” or “I do not identify.” In the absence of a specific request, students are assigned to live with individuals from all genders. Certainly not a perfect solution, and the university recognizes this flawed system by acknowledging the potential for unreported harassment incidents based on gender identity and admits to varying levels of staff understanding regarding transgender issues in their policy covering housing for trans and gender-diverse students.

UVIC encourages diversity within its residences by providing mixed-gender housing options. By doing this, students of various gender identities can cohabitate. This initiative aims to alleviate the limitations posed by traditional single-gender living arrangements.

Room for One?

Thinking about all the drawbacks that college housing based on gender presents for transgender and gender-nonconforming students brings up the question of what trans students actually want. A study done in the Journal of LGBT Youth (2013) found that 103 trans students stated a preference for apartment-style and self-contained single rooms.

Isolated apartments seem like a simple solution. But then what about community? Isn’t that also a key part of the university experience? Isn’t that a key part of the queer experience?

What About the Clubs?

UBC used to segregate its housing based on gender, but it has since evolved to accommodate mixed-gender residences. Despite this, Two-Spirit, trans, and gender-diverse students still face challenges like insufficient gender-neutral bathrooms and legal name-related issues. Pride groups in various residences strive to make the environment more welcoming for incoming students.

UBC’s Office of Equity & Inclusion (EIO) and the Student Diversity Initiative (SDI) collaborate on initiatives to foster inclusivity for trans, Two-Spirit, and gender-diverse individuals on campus. Although the university is making formal efforts, it’s the students who are the driving force behind inclusivity within campus residences.

“One of the things I love about the communities that sprouted up in residence is their separation from “official” AMS (Alma Mater Society) clubs. I think there is often a tendency to think that those support groups established outside of the superstructure of an institution are less impactful, but I disagree.”, Kel Freeman says, a UBC student and good friend of mine, who lived in residence at UBC. Community was incredibly pivotal for them, “Being affirmed and surrounded by other trans people was so different, it’s hard to even describe. For the first time, I wasn’t just introducing people to the idea of transness; I was speaking and listening to people that were experts in their own experiences.”

A zine is a volunteer, unofficial publication. It is typically self-produced using collage techniques and photocopying to reach a wider audience.

The TransZine

Freeman was initially inspired to start a project to thank their new neighbours for their contributions to a writing project they had done about the experiences of young, trans kids. So, they started putting together a zine for and about their flatmates.

“I decided to make a zine for a lot of reasons. Zines are the perfect medium to reflect this tradition of community-led, community-wide communication.”

A zine is a volunteer, unofficial publication. It is typically self-produced using collage techniques and photocopying to reach a wider audience.

“Trans people and zines have a lot in common. Zines come in so many shapes and sizes, they express a huge variety of opinions and experiences […] it was such a natural fit when I was thinking through how to celebrate the beautiful connections, futures, and worlds this little community is building.”

There’s still a long way to go when it comes to inclusive housing for gender-diverse folks and gender diversity in academic settings as a whole. And much like this zine, it’s a work in progress. But it’s good work. And maybe this long road will seem less daunting if we can just start with one day, the first day. Make that move-in day one of excitement, not anxiety.

“The first night after moving in, the three of us that had moved in that day stayed up until 3 in the morning, sharing and talking about our lives because none of us had really ever had the opportunity to talk at length with other trans folks.”

“That first week was, without exaggeration, one of the most fundamentally important experiences I have ever had as a trans person.”

Start with the first day. Who knows whose life it could change?

blank Zine

Works Cited

Cusack, Christine L. “Talking about gender diversity and inclusion in Canadian education.” University of Ottawa, 12 September 2023, https://www.uottawa.ca/en/news-all/talking-about-gender-diversity-inclusion-canadian-education.

Freeman, Kel. Interview with trans UBC student, Kel Freeman. 2024.

Krum, Tiana E., et al. Gender-Inclusive Housing Preferences: A Survey of College-Aged Transgender Students. Journal of LGBT Youth, 2013.

Livingstone, Emma. “UBC students are leading the charge to break residence out of its gender binary.” The Ubyssey, https://ubyssey.ca/features/performance-students-making-change/.

Simon Fraser Student Society. Trans and Gender Diverse Guide to SFU (Online Edition).

University of Victoria. “Communities.” University of Victoria, https://www.uvic.ca/residence/future-residents/communities/index.php.