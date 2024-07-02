The Vancouver Music Scene Through My Lens Part 2: Concert Bliss With Any Crowd

There is a stigma surrounding the idea of attending a concert alone. Concertgoers think that they won’t have as much fun, it will be hard to make friends, and that people will judge them. But just go and have a great time! Everyone is there because they enjoy that same artist, and going alone allows you to fully enjoy the music without interruption. You can sing or dance like everyone else and fit right in. A fun band to see if you’re going alone is IDLES. Their music is perfect for getting the crowd on their feet and moshing! Hits like Gift Horse, Never Fight A Man With A Perm, and Dancer made the Vancouver crowd electric .

IDLES

Some Tips For Enjoying Concerts (Alone or With Friends)

Earplugs:

If you attend as many concerts as I do, make sure to bring your earplugs! It’s not worth damaging your ears because you think earplugs are uncool or will make the sound muffled. You can find a lot of good options on Amazon that are clear (so they don’t stand out) and earplugs that lower the volume but don’t muffle the sound quality.

Ricky Montgomery Royal & the Serpent Alkaline Trio Cold War Kids

Remember the Opening Acts:

I know everyone is there to see the main act but show up early; you may hear something you like. Nowadays, concerts tend to have one, two, or even three opening acts. Usually, the artist is similar to or friends with the main act, so you can expect to hear similar music.

Billy Tibbles

An opener I was pleasantly surprised with was Billy Tibbals ahead of The Black Crowes. It was immediately apparent what decade the music was inspired from as Billy walked onto the stage in a 70s glam rock-inspired outfit. His stage presence was unmatched with dancing and animated singing. He also had a four-piece band rocking out behind him with great riffs, solos and drum fills.

Whether you’re attending alone or with friends, the bottom line is to have fun. Sing your heart out to the lyrics and get out of your seat to dance. The artist will feed off the crowd’s energy and reciprocate it in their performance.

Lil Tecca