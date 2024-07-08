The Vancouver Music Scene Through My Lens Part 3: Concert Photography

I got my start in concert photography three years ago after attending a Said The Whale concert (one of my favourite Vancouver artists). I had just started to get into photography after taking a photography course in my senior year of high school. We were learning to shoot on film cameras, so I loaded up a roll of film and brought my dad’s old Pentax ME Super to the show. After the show, I had shot the whole roll and had no idea how the photos would turn out. It took a few weeks to develop the film, but when I received the pictures, I was pleasantly surprised and posted them on Instagram. The band liked and commented, and I’ve been hooked ever since.

49 Winchester Hazlett

Said The Whale

I built my portfolio of concert photography at small venues, bars, and free community concerts. The way to get into bigger concerts is by applying for a media pass through a publication. Luckily, I was able to apply through Link to many of the shows at the Vogue Theatre, Commodore Ballroom, PNE Forum, and Orpheum.

Concert photography is not for the faint of heart. You will be rejected daily, have to deal with poor lighting most of the time, and work in an industry known not to pay. But I love it because I get to combine my love for photography and music. You get to listen to your favourite bands, and every show rewards you with distinct pictures thanks to varying artists, lighting, and crowds. There is an element of trial and error where maybe you were over-exposed, or you missed an important shot. But I’m learning after every shoot and can’t get enough of it.

Hovvdy Will Jones Slow Pulp

The concert photography scene in Vancouver is relatively small, but I’ve met a lot of amazing people. I have gained some great friends and mentors, and encountered a lot of cool people at the shows. Concert photography may look daunting initially, but just get out there! Ask fellow photographers; they’ll be more than happy to answer any questions and show you the ropes.