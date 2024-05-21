7 Steps for planning your Dream Vacation

1. Plan Your Budget

First things first: think about what you’re able to spend! Plan out costs for your hotel, food, and transportation, as well as spending money for souvenirs, events, or places you’re going to see.

If you have a lot of savings and want to travel somewhere like Europe or Asia, then take a look at plane and hotel prices. If you’re on more of a student budget and want to keep it local, then think about gas prices, car rentals if you don’t have a vehicle, and motel or hotel costs.

Also, look at how you want to get around where you’re going. For example, train tickets can be quite pricey in Europe, so if you plan on hitting multiple cities, maybe look into alternative travel methods (like a rental car or a bus).

Remember to plan for meals as well! Budget about $15-$20 per meal.

2. Figure Out Where To Go

Next up is to figure out where you’d like to go! If you can’t decide on a destination, try to find something you’d like to do. For instance, if you’re going to Venice, Italy, near the end of January, you can witness their famous Carnevale and be surrounded by costumes and festivals! Keep in mind that the more popular the event, the more expensive tickets and accommodations may be; plan a couple of months in advance if you can.

If you’re still feeling indecisive, then ask your friends and family for suggestions. They can give you ideas on places to go or cool events to attend. If someone has lived in an interesting area, then be sure to ask them about their favourite haunts!

3. Plan Out Transportation

After seeing what your budget is like, it’s time to think about how you’re going to get somewhere. If flying, look for deals on plane fare via a quick Google search or by using apps like Expedia.

Look into all your options for a place to stay. If you’re travelling in style, see if you can find cheap accommodations using TripAdvisor or a similar site. If you’re backpacking or travelling the countryside, look into hostels or places where you’re allowed to set up camp for a night or two.

Keep a paper copy of your travel information with you, too. That way, if your phone runs out of battery, you can still direct a taxi driver.

4. Plan Your Schedule

Now that you know where you’re going to go, it’s time to make a schedule! This can be as detailed or brief as you’d like, but have a rough idea of where you want to go or any places you want to check out.

If you plan on staying in a big city, research museums, historical monuments, or shopping centres in the area. If you’re backpacking, consider what places you want to visit. What’s near that hike you want to take? What cities do you want to cross off your list?

When backpacking or camping, research the nearest hospitals in the area, too. It’s better to have a plan when you don’t need it than not having a plan when you do.

Once you have your roadmap figured out, remember to send a copy of your travel plans to a close friend or family member. This should list the cities you’ll be in, when you expect to be there, and contact information (phone numbers and emails) of where you’re staying. That way, if you get into an accident, they will know roughly where you last were or where you were headed.

5. Learn Some of The Language

Not everyone speaks English! If you’re going to a foreign country, make sure to learn a bit of the language. Learning some words or phrases can be really helpful when you need help getting around or ordering at restaurants. You cannot always rely on cell service or WIFI for translation either, so learn “please,” “thank you,” “hello,” “goodbye,” and maybe even how to ask where the washroom is!

6. Pack!

Before anything else, get your papers sorted. Make sure your passport and driver’s license aren’t about to expire, and then email a picture of them to both yourself and a family member in case they get lost or stolen. This way, getting a new one will be much smoother at an embassy.

Your packing list itself should reflect where you’re going. If somewhere tropical, pack t-shirts, shorts, and some light sweaters for the evening. If you plan on going somewhere cold, then jackets, pants, and cozy socks galore! Keep in mind that you can usually find somewhere to launder clothes, so try not to overpack.

Most importantly, be sure to pack a good pair of shoes! Chances are you’ll be walking around on a lot of concrete, so you’ll need something that won’t hurt your feet and joints.

7. Go Have Fun!

Arrive early for your flight and get that early-morning double-double for the road. Now that all your extensive planning and list-making is complete, it’s time to enjoy your trip!