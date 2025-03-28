The Real Responsibilities of Student Executives 

Behind The Scenes

The role of student executives can become complicated, so let’s demystify their role in enhancing student life at BCIT.

In its most basic sense, the Executives are the conduit through which the voice of the students are channeled. When they speak, it is the voice of the students they represent that comes out. Executives are the ultimate advocates for their fellow students because they are in touch with the beating heart of their community. This extends beyond the professional; it includes the personal, the social aspect of being a student.

In total, there are 12 Student Executive roles at the BCIT Student Association (BCITSA): one President, four VPs, and seven Chairs.

The President chairs the Executive Board and leads both Council and the Executive team. As the official spokesperson of the organization, they ensure that all Student Executives are doing their job of building an inclusive, united, respectful, joyful, educational, and collaborative community of students at BCIT.

Four Vice President (VP) positions are held by students. Each VP specializes in a specific set of roles and responsibilities within the BCITSA to support and enhance the student experience.

The VP Finance & Administration oversees the financial operations of the BCITSA, ensuring transparency and accountability in financial matters. They notably represent the BCITSA in any health & dental negotiations and assume responsibilities of the President in their absence.

The VP External focuses on advocacy and public relations, strengthening the BCITSA’s connection with government bodies, external organizations, and the broader community. They also play a key role in lobbying efforts to support student interests, aiming to make students’ voices heard.

The VP Student Experience is dedicated to enhancing student life by addressing academic and non-academic concerns. They also serve as a voting student representative on the Education Council and work closely with BCIT administration to advocate for student needs.

The VP Equity & Sustainability leads initiatives that foster a more inclusive and environmentally responsible campus. They advocate for policies that promote diversity and inclusion while spearheading sustainability projects. Additionally, they oversee the BCITSA’s efforts towards long-term environmental and social impact goals.

The BCITSA Executive Board also includes seven Chairs. These Chairs represent a specific School or Campus and address its unique concerns, including bridging the gap between their school/campus and the Student Council.

The seven Chairs include:

Chair of the School of Business + Media

Chair of the School of Computing & Academic Studies

Chair of the School of Health Sciences

Chair of the School of Energy

Chair of the Schools of Transportation, Construction & the Environment (TCE)

Chair of the Downtown Campus

Chair of the Specialized Transport Campuses

Additionally, the Chair of TCE holds a unique role as the Chair of the Student Spaces Development Committee.

Across all Student Executive roles, a major responsibility is talking to and listening to students. Executives must know the needs of the students so those needs can be brought into action. Nothing can be progressed to action without knowing the true root of the need. That knowledge comes from listening and immersing completely within a community that continues to grow more diverse.

The Student Association’s relationship with BCIT is critical to the success and happiness of students, and the Executives are paramount in maintaining that relationship because they act as the voice and face of the students. For example, every year, some of the senior leaders at BCIT request feedback from the Student Executives on BCIT’s plan for increasing tuition. BCIT recognizes the value that informed students’ opinions and questions can have on shaping an equitable and successful student experience.

People will wait years or decades for opportunities, I would like to encourage you, reader, to make opportunities. Executives govern an organization that employs over a hundred staff members and wield influence that extends beyond BCIT’s campuses. Their position is special because they have a unique power to uplift those around them, and when they do that, the entire BCIT community benefits. Take this opportunity to give back more opportunities, to unite your community, and to enhance student life.

To the future student leaders, I look forward to building this community with you!