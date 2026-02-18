The Gift of Thinking Differently

In Conversation with BCIT alum, author, and entrepreneur Nigel Bennett.

By Cathy Ye & Ian Lau

In Partnership with BCIT Alumni Association

Nigel Bennett is a BCIT alum, entrepreneur, author, and advocate who turned the challenges of ADHD and dyslexia into a catalyst for impact.



As co-founder of Aqua-Guard Spill Response Inc. and founder of GiftADD, his path spans global environmental work, leadership, and purposeful storytelling. From navigating BCIT in his own way to discovering strengths beyond the classroom, Nigel learned that success isn’t about fitting a mold but recognizing where you thrive. Through his ventures and his book Take That Leap, he encourages students to see neurodivergence as an advantage and to carve their own route to achievement.

In his early school years, Nigel was frequently pulled from class for “special reading” sessions which left him feeling incapable. Being teased and called names by classmates chipped away at his confidence, making him timid and silent in school. Instead of seeking support, he tried to hide his struggles.

Nigel eventually enrolled in BCIT’s Mechanical program after initially facing challenges with the entry requirements. The fast-paced environment felt like a steep uphill climb, and despite putting in significant effort during his first term, Nigel found it difficult to keep up. Undeterred, he approached the Dean and requested to remain in the program. By retaking the courses he didn’t pass through night school while managing a full course load, Nigel created an alternative—yet demanding—path to keep moving forward.

While studying at BCIT, small tasks that were easy for others required multiple attempts for Nigel, driving him to continually explore alternative problem-solving routes. Over time, this process cultivated a sense of relentlessness and persistence that stayed with him beyond his academic years.

Equally important were Nigel’s active efforts in surrounding himself with classmates who could shine light on the road ahead, guiding him through challenging courses and assignments. With their support and his own determination, he successfully completed his courses and graduated from the program. He credits much of his success to learning alongside capable and supportive peers and recognizing that progress doesn’t have to happen alone.

After completing his studies at BCIT, Nigel branched onto an entirely new road to co-found Aqua-Guard Spill Response Inc., a company providing oil spill response solutions worldwide. Prior to launching Aqua-Guard, he travelled extensively to countries including Venezuela, Brazil, and Egypt, where he witnessed environmental damage firsthand. From scuba diving and collecting samples on contaminated reefs to mapping affected coastlines and documenting impacted sites, these immersive, hands-on experiences gave Nigel insights into real-world challenges and client needs—lessons that simply couldn’t be learned in a traditional academic setting.

When Nigel returned to Vancouver, he was tasked with presenting his field observations and outcomes. Despite being the youngest in the office, he used storytelling to recount his lived experiences and findings. The positive feedback he received from colleagues marked a turning point—it was when Nigel realized that although he hadn’t thrived on more traditional paths, he excelled in others. These abilities soon became central to his leadership and entrepreneurial success.

While his business partner focused on equipment design and operational logistics, Nigel leaned into client-facing work, presenting products and explaining their impact. Recognizing the diverse strengths each team member brought transformed how Nigel saw himself.

The insecurity he felt during his academic studies was replaced by the realization that his strengths lay elsewhere. Through taking the time to examine his unique path, Nigel learned that success isn’t about excelling at everything, but it’s about understanding how individual strengths mesh with others in a team to create impact.

While balancing business, family, and life, Nigel was invited to join the Vancouver chapter of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO). There, he became a part of a monthly forum of accomplished entrepreneurs who met to connect, share experiences, and grow their businesses together. Within this group, he found like-minded individuals who faced similar roadblocks and turned their struggles into strengths to achieve success.

Later, Nigel was accepted into the EO program at MIT in Boston. Although he entered the conclave nervous to the point of feeling sick, he again observed that “Most of the top entrepreneurs in the room were just like [him]. They weren’t ‘perfect students’—they were creative, fast-thinking visionaries. Their gift was assembling great teams around them.” Being part of these collective groups, he realized that there isn’t one road to success; many entrepreneurs like him with various forms of neurodivergence forged their own path forward.

GiftADD: Redrawing the Map

With the joint realization that many others share dyslexic, ADHD or neurodivergent traits, Nigel, his son Devon Kenzo (an accomplished actor), and his coach Kevin Lawrence created GiftADD, a movement that strives to reframe the perception of ADHD and dyslexia from a negative to a positive trait in the world.

The platform showcases the G.I.F.T. model and offers resources to help people better understand, leverage, and succeed with ADHD or dyslexia. Also featured on the website are numerous inspirational success stories of well-known figures, including Michael Phelps, Albert Einstein, and US President Woodrow Wilson who all lived with ADHD or dyslexia. These stories exemplify that “the world’s best innovators succeed because of their differences, not despite them.”

GiftADD was created as a storytelling platform rather than a “how-to” guide. By collecting and sharing stories from people facing similar challenges, the platform reveals a map with many possible routes.

It helps its audience—especially younger individuals—see that neurodivergent traits can be powerful and encourages them to start leveraging their abilities earlier. By drawing insights from the stories of others who have navigated unconventional paths, the readers can identify their strengths, build their confidence over time, and define their own direction.

G.I.F.T. Model Use Your G.I.F.Ts to Achieve Success G Gratitude:



Be grateful for having a brain that is very different and powerful when applied to the most interesting challenges in this world. I Ignore:



Ignore conventional wisdom as it was designed for people with conventional brains and conventional lives. F Focus:



Focus on your strengths, the things that you naturally do well and the things that will make you feel stronger when you do them. T Test:



Test new ideas and techniques to see what works for you and what doesn’t. Keep doing what works and treat the things that don’t work as experiments.

Take That Leap: Risking It All for What REALLY Matters

Inspired by a speaker at MIT who prompted the class to write a book about their life experiences, Nigel spent three years writing his own book while travelling and reflecting on the incredible journey that shaped him. Take That Leap: Risking It All for What REALLY Matters maps out his adventures as an entrepreneur and avid outdoorsman. The book explores how he navigates work-life balance while pursuing extreme outdoor ventures, engaging in meaningful projects like building homes for the homeless, sleeping on the streets to raise funds for at risk youth with his wife and children, and discovering his purpose with the indigenous people of the Amazon.



Nigel titled the book Take That Leap to break out of the mold of playing it safe and living according to the expectations of others and society. He prompts readers to “find what energizes you, not what others expect of you.” It reflects his belief in taking risks for what truly matters and choosing a life aligned with personal values rather than staying in the conventional lane.

Ready to be inspired? Stop by the BCIT Bookstore and pick up a copy of Take That Leap—then explore Nigel’s go-to reads and listens: The Soul of Money (Lynne Twist)

The E-Myth Revisited (Michael E. Gerber)

Living a Committed Life (Lynne Twist)

Good to Great (Jim Collins)

Podcast: The Greatness Machine (Darius Mirshahzadeh)

What Nigel’s Story Shows Us

Nigel’s story, shaped by both hardships and wins, shows how embracing ADHD and dyslexia as a GIFT, allowed him to move beyond early challenges and realize his full potential. His experience reveals that success isn’t about forcing yourself to travel on someone else’s route, but about understanding your own path and choosing routes that work for you. You can often discover new ways of getting to the destination that others never even considered.

For students with ADHD, dyslexia, or other neurodivergent traits, Nigel’s story offers reassurance that there’s no wrong way to arrive at your destination. Some paths may get you there faster, while others invite you to explore, gather insight, and take the long way around. Each route shapes what you bring with you when you arrive. As Nigel reminds us, “Never apologize for how your brain works. You might just be the conductor, the visionary, the innovator—the one who sees what others cannot.”

Nigel’s Advice for Students Today

“Seek help much earlier—academically, emotionally, mentally.”

Advocate for yourself early—whether that means accessing supports or speaking with an instructor, counsellor, or Dean. BCIT Counselling offers help with personal, educational, and career challenges, along with strategies to strengthen comping skills (bcit.ca/counselling). BCIT Accessibility Services also works to remove barriers to academic success through accommodations, resources, and support (bcit.ca/accessibility).

“Build a consistent morning routine that sets the tone for the entire day.”

Nigel starts his mornings with stretches, breathing practices, exercise—and even a cold-water plunge—which he says helps ease anxiety, grounds him before the day’s demands, and set a steady tone. Try beginning your day with a few phone-free moments and a simple routine that works for you.

“Seek to discover what you love and what you’re naturally good at—and don’t measure your worth by grades alone.”

You don’t need to put constant pressure on yourself to be at the top of your class. As Nigel shares, “Focus on learning how to learn. Build a life of continual learning by joining peer groups and attending workshops, seminars, and conferences led by the newest and brightest thinkers. There’s far more to life—and success—than simply passing exams.”