Building the Engineers of Tomorrow

By Erica Ogodo, Link Writer

Photography Cathy Ye

Special Thanks Nina Lu, BCITSA Chair, School of Energy

Most people can recall a time when curiosity began to grip their minds. That curiosity could have been in the form of a nagging question, a simple problem that needed to be solved, or simply the fascination of figuring out how something worked. In virtually all cases, the interest lingers long before there is a title or plan attached to it. This interest drives them to keep experimenting, asking the next question, and moving to the next phase of their project.

Explore the world of three BCIT School of Energy students, whose curiosity and hands-on experience fueled their path to becoming engineers. Each student has developed their own method to convert curiosity into projects, challenges into learning experiences, and ideas into actions. The learning process never ends as each student encounters new challenges and makes discoveries, either at BCIT or beyond the four walls of school.

Ilia Moroz

Studying Electrical Engineering at BCIT

Ilia Moroz has always had a passion for engineering. When he was in eighth grade, he saw a YouTube video of someone creating a SkyWars light saber from a set of water pipes and basic electronics. “I got really inspired by the simplicity of the project and how cool the result turned out,” he recalls. This spark of inspiration became the fuel for an obsessive enthusiasm for hands-on engineering.



When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, his curiosity turned into action. He bought many electronic components and spent countless hours watching tutorials, testing out different ideas and methods, and learning by trial and error. One of his biggest accomplishments during this time was creating an LED Matrix display system that could show animations, text, and analyze music frequency. It was then that he knew he wanted to design systems from the ground up.



In 2022, upon his arrival in Canada, Ilia decided that Electrical Engineering was the discipline that best fit his interests because it allowed him to combine the two things he loved most—coding and electronics. At present, he is in his third year of study in Electrical Engineering and is the Project Lead at the Robotics Club, where he designs and builds multiple projects with fellow students, teaches workshops, and mentors younger students.



One of his toughest projects has been to create a CNC Pen Plotter, a fully autonomous robot capable of drawing images on paper made from custom built elements, 3D printed parts, and simulation. A challenge he encountered while designing this project was to control the speed of the robot, while ensuring it drew smoothly and accurately. “Basically, any problem can be solved if enough time and effort have been put in,” he said, referring to some of the key insights he received from resolving many of the unknown technical issues he experienced while working on this project.



Hands-on collaboration has played a key role in Ilia’s development as an engineer. While working with mechanical engineers at the Western Engineering Competition and leading a team that created a robotic dog from scratch, he learned the importance of shared knowledge, trust and establishing a positive team culture that allows for both work and play.



He also values hands-on learning, and when asked what single tool he could not live without, he pointed to the multimeter stating “it can be used for finding the most sneaky little hidden problems in the circuit.”



Looking forward, Ilia is intrigued by the areas of robotics and autonomous systems, particularly self-driving vehicles. He also has an ardent desire to mentor students who are looking to design and build as soon as possible. His advice to future students is straightforward: “Start building something, join clubs, and find other people who share the same ambitions and interests.” Ilia Moroz is a hands-on, curiosity-driven student who channels his passion for coding, electronics, and robotics into collaborative projects and student leadership.

Simone Chiang

Studying Smart Grid Systems & Technologies at BCIT

Simone’s understanding of how systems, technology, and people relate to each other grew into her role as an engineer. Although she had completed her undergraduate degree in Computer Science and Information Engineering, she wanted to apply what she knew to help solve large-scale problems.

Simone started her studies in innovation and entrepreneurship after moving to Canada in 2023. Through attendance at workshops, meetups, and a variety of industry-related events, Simone became interested in clean technology and the challenges organizations faced when transitioning to sustainable energy solutions. This interest was the driving force for Simone to pursue further education by enrolling in the Smart Grid Systems and Technologies master’s program at BCIT.

The program offered Simone the opportunity to expand upon the technical foundation established during her undergraduate degree and explore the social and environmental impact of her earlier education. As a current master’s student, Simone is active in several capacities, including her involvement in leadership positions as the Chair of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Student Branch, Co-Chair of Pride BCIT and student representative on several campus-based committees.

Simone emphasizes the importance of service, working collaboratively, and empowering others. According to her, effective leadership means “allowing others to contribute according to their unique strengths.”

Simone’s personal development involved her participation in public-facing positions. A vital part of her development has been her participation in interdisciplinary collaborations; specifically, co-organizing the Robotics Club (RC) Classic event and coordinating the contributions of the electrical, mechanical, and software teams involved in the project. By facilitating the organization of hands-on workshops, Simone increased student participation. Her experiences in leadership and event planning have helped her develop the skills necessary to successfully manage her time, find creative problem-solving solutions, communicate positively with stakeholders and create a network of professional contacts within the industry.

Simone Chiang is a clean-technology-driven engineer and student leader who connects systems thinking, sustainability, and community through collaborative, interdisciplinary work. In the lab, Simone uses simulation software to model complex systems and provide an example of how theoretical models can relate to practical applications in preparation for the challenges she will face in the field.



In the future, Simone is enthusiastic about the potential to become involved in the creation of intelligent and resilient energy systems and the intersection of clean technology and advanced innovation. Simone recommends that students constantly ask questions, stating that it is not only beneficial to learning, but it is essential for discovering new concepts and generating substantial opportunities.

Nicholas Tsap

Studying Mechanical Engineering at BCIT

Engineering did not begin as a lifelong dream for Nicholas Tsap. Instead, it began with an assumption that many students make. “I’m good at math and physics. Engineering uses math and physics; therefore, I should be good at engineering,” the third-year Mechanical Engineering student recalls. Many students enter the field assuming that engineering consists solely of using equations and analyzing problems. However, through his studies at BCIT, he learned to view the role of engineers from a new perspective.

Currently, Nicholas serves as President of BCIT Racing, a mechanical engineering design club, which consists of designing, building, and racing an off-road vehicle in international competitions. Working on racing vehicles as a member of BCIT Racing has given him a deeper understanding of what engineering entails. He now views engineering as a highly creative and collaborative field that requires design, communication, and leadership skills. His appreciation of the importance of collaboration in engineering grew during his studies at BCIT. An excellent example of when this came to fruition was during his first major design assignment with BCIT Racing —a steering rack and pinion system for turning the front wheels of the vehicle. This project was challenging because it required balancing performance requirements with design manufacturability. It also involved close collaboration with student CNC technicians, who would ultimately manufacture the component and continuous refinement of the design. “That experience taught me how crucial it is to not only have a design that fits the criteria for a solution but also to have that design be made with reasonable time and costs,” he noted.

Collaboration continues to be a key aspect of his experience. Recently, the Data Acquisition Project was created by BCIT Racing to gain a better understanding of vehicle performance. Although the project was led by the Suspension Team, it became dependent on the support of Electrical Engineering students who design and implement circuitry and data acquisition systems. To Nicholas, the multi-disciplinary nature of the Data Acquisition Project demonstrates the reality of today’s engineering environment where solutions arise from the collective knowledge and skills of multiple disciplines and not from a single discipline working in isolation.

In addition to his role as President of BCIT Racing, he believes that leadership is currently the most defining element of his experience as an engineering student. He shares that his emphasis on mentoring first-time leaders in engineering has been one of the most rewarding elements of his experience as a leader. He is pleased to see first-year students develop confidence as designers and to watch their ideas become functioning parts of larger collaborative projects.