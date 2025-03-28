My Experience at Link: From Student to Storyteller 

As a student in the Broadcast and Digital Journalism program, I appreciate any opportunity to exercise my writing and storytelling skills. That’s why I became a Link contributor at the start of my BCIT journey. It was an easy and accessible way to get involved with the school. As I familiarized myself with the magazine, I realized that Link acts as a strong line of communication for the BCIT community; of course I wanted to be a part of that! Eventually, I got the opportunity to work for the BCIT Student Association as one of Link’s student editors. I love to write, tell stories, and be creative, all while helping like-minded people achieve those same goals, so applying for this position was an easy decision. Working with Link gives me a chance to explore all the above (and more!).

As a student writer/editor, my main duties are quite straightforward. I write articles for the magazine and edit incoming articles from student contributors. While simple in concept, each article needs a bit of time to grow. They need the nurture of many brains to go from a simple idea to a published piece, with interviews, research, and meticulous revisions along the way. I, along with the rest of the Link team, make sure all these gears are turning smoothly.

Keen-eyed Link readers may have noticed my name next to non-written pieces this year. You might be wondering why a writer/editor is creating pixel art illustrations or frog-themed photoshoots. The answer? Because I wanted to, and I was capable. Working with Link and the BCIT Student Association (BCITSA) let me stoke my creative flame in unexpected ways.

Going into this position, I didn’t expect to be doing so much more than writing and editing. Did I ever think my instant noodle taste test idea would become a reality? Absolutely not.

I explored different areas of expertise in this opportunity while collaborating with the BCITSA staff in a work environment where they entertained even my wildest ideas. The SA does a lot both behind the scenes and directly for students. It’s nice to see it all up close, occasionally working with those even outside of the publications department. As a student, this experience is reassuring as much as it is exciting.

Ian Lau, Student Writer/Editor

One of the best parts of working with Link is the team dynamic. Having a small team, all focused on the same goal, helps foster an environment where we can openly share ideas and provide support as needed. With so many ongoing assignments and tasks to keep up with as each new Link issue comes into fruition, along with any academic or personal responsibilities, it can be hard to keep up. Working closely with the team is always productive yet enjoyable.

Regarding working with Link, I can divide my personal growth into two broad categories: skill development and self-discovery.

Skill-wise, I feel more confident in editing. Editing articles in a practical setting, while working with contributors, turned out to be ideal for my growth. I also exercised my planning and organization skills.

On a more personal level, I’d say I am capable of more than I realized. Sometimes, it’s hard to put yourself out there and give 110%, but working with Link is the perfect work environment to continually do bigger things. The best part is I feel I am pushing myself out of my own desire to do better. I always want to bring out the best in contributors, so it’s great that I want to bring out my best too. As I mentioned before, I found myself doing more than just writing and editing. As someone who always felt like I cast a wide net in terms of skills and passion, as sort of a “jack of all trades, master of none”, I am happy I could display my abilities where they are valued.

Something to keep in mind if you’re interested in becoming a student writer/editor is the essence of human connection which permeates throughout the work you do. All these articles, whether I write or edit them, become part of something bigger. I found that talking with student contributors, helping them craft their pieces, and creating something we can all be proud of is one of the most rewarding outcomes. If you feel fulfillment from forming those interpersonal connections and shared moments of success, this is the perfect opportunity for you.

My goal was, and still is, to give people a voice. I want people to get the opportunity to grow, share their story, and prove themselves. I want to continually push the boundaries of not just what I can do, but others too.