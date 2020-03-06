Review: Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

Attention food, culture and comedy lovers! Chef and restaurateur David Chang is back with another tantalizing Netflix original series—Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner. Fans of Chang know of his first Netflix creation—Ugly Delicious, which celebrates mouth-watering dishes in all their hideous glory. This new follow-up bears some resemblance; however, the focus of each episode is on the destination itself, rather than a particular dish or style of cuisine.

Chang upped his star power game in Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner with an impressive celebrity lineup. Vancouverites will particularly enjoy watching Chang and actor Seth Rogen visit local eateries and attractions like Lee’s Donuts on Granville Island, and the famous hedge maze at VanDusen Garden.

Chang takes in the magic of Marrakesh with TV host and author Chrissy Teigen, who ensures no dull moments are had while you drool over the roasted saddle of lamb or chicken tagine.

In LA, Chang and actress Lena Waithe introduce each other to their favourite local food spots. They seem to consume more food in a day than is humanly possible. Their time together is also divided between mani-pedis, sneaker shopping, honestly discussing the challenges of being a lesbian, queer, black female on television.

Adventure-seekers with funny bones will take pleasure in watching Chang and SNL star Kate McKinnon navigate the historic Phnom Penh. They discuss food, humour, and Cambodia’s rich (yet tragic) history, while sampling durian ice cream and deep-fried tarantulas (just kidding…sort of).

With only four episodes, Breakfast Lunch and Dinner is a light and easily digestible watch and yet promises to be a satisfying feast for the senses.