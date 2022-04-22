Ode to the Most Hated Man Alive

Once in 1703,
Peter I founded the city,
“Here I will lay a stone
For the city to be known
Now we’ll be a part of Europe
That will make my Russia grow”
Little did that Peter know
That empire, so majestic
In two centuries will gone
Jumping to our wonder year
With a threat for World War III
Were Mother Russia’s ruler
Killed the whole economy
Many companies have left
From the market, as the US
Made the sanctions even stricter
Bringing Russians all distressed
And McDonald’s leaving Russia
Was the greatest tragedy
Cannot be at all compared
With Ukraine’s calamity
Now that Putin is well-hidden in his bunker down below Complicating execution
From his “friends” with fatal blow
As the world, let’s say enchantment,
To lure out, say congrats,
As he well deserved a title
Of most hated Man alive