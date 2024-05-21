The Therapeutic Benefits of Gaming: Enhancing Well-Being Through PLAY

Gaming has evolved into more than just a source of entertainment; it’s become a versatile platform spanning consoles, PCs, and board games. For Andrea Obnamia, a mechanical engineering student, gaming serves as both a refuge and an avenue for learning.

For Andrea, who primarily engages in PC gaming with occasional forays into board games, the appeal of gaming lies not just in winning but in the overall experience. The engagement and excitement of gaming act as a mood booster for her, offering a positive emotional release.

As a coping strategy, gaming offers Andrea a temporary escape from everyday stresses. Amidst the demands of her rigorous mechanical engineering program, Andrea turns to gaming as a means of relaxation. Games like Apex, Valorant, Fortnite, and Call of Duty offer her a break from the academic grind, allowing her to decompress, refocus, and return to her academic tasks with renewed energy.

As well, playing games has sharpened Andrea’s problem-solving abilities and strategic thinking. Whether she’s navigating the challenges of a game or assembling her own PC, gaming provides practical skills that benefit her academic and personal development.

“I learned how to build my PC and learn more of each component and part of what each does,” says Andrea. “This knowledge I gained has helped with courses and hobbies with electrical and personal projects done at school.”

Gaming has also enabled Andrea to form meaningful connections and friendships. Playing alongside friends transforms gaming into a communal activity, fostering a sense of camaraderie and shared experiences.

“When I play with friends, time goes by not realizing I’m winning or losing,” says Andrea. “And it helps with my mental health because I am enjoying what I am doing, regardless of the result of the game itself.”

While Andrea’s experience shows mostly benefits from gaming, it’s crucial to recognize potential drawbacks like excessive screen time. Moderation is essential to maintaining a healthy balance between gaming and other life activities.

Andrea’s gaming experiences underscore the therapeutic potential of gaming for mental well-being. From stress reduction and skill development to social connection and personal growth, gaming offers a range of benefits. By approaching gaming with mindfulness and finding an individualized balance, we can fully embrace its therapeutic advantages and enjoy its many benefits.