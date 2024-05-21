Summer Day Trips from Vancouver, BC

Lighthouse Park

After an hour-long bus ride from downtown Vancouver on the 250 bus, you’ll find this tucked-away gem in West Vancouver. You can choose from a variety of trails that wind you through the fresh greenery of the forest. At the end of the main path, you’ll find military cabins from WWII. If you go to the left, you’ll be greeted with a gorgeous view of English Bay. If you go to the right, you’ll find the Lighthouse that gave the park its namesake. This park is perfect for those that like to explore and fans of picnics by the water.

Burnaby Mountain Park

If you’re a fan of an easy mountain climb with lunch at the top, then look no further than the home of Simon Fraser University: Burnaby Mountain. You’ll find many different trails throughout the park, all with different ranges of difficulty. No matter the path you take, you’ll be greeted with a vast view of Vancouver on one side and the Burrard Inlet on the other. Afterwards, get a drink at the university mall and take a walk around the campus.

Nanaimo

If you’re tired of the same old Vancouver scene, then consider a small trip to Nanaimo! Thanks to a new passenger ferry service in downtown Vancouver, you can get to downtown Nanaimo in a trip that only lasts 75 minutes. Here, you can explore the shops and cafés or find some beaches and caves to explore. If you’re really interested in seeing the rest of Vancouver Island, then rent a car and go on a fun adventure on the coast!

Grouse Grind

For those who desire a challenge, there’s nothing that’ll make you challenge your sanity and endurance more than the Grouse Grind. This mountain climb will take you on a steep staircase hike up Grouse Mountain. Although you can’t see the view during the climb, you do get an up-close look at the forest and your fellow out-of-breath climbers. When you make it to the top, you’ll be greeted by a breathtaking view of Vancouver and a much-deserved treat at the coffee shop!

If you don’t want the challenge of the Grind, you can also take the gondola up the mountain. There, you can enjoy ziplining, a lumberjack show, and a famous pair of bears that are kept in an enclosure.

Wreck Beach

Located right under the nose of UBC’s cliffside view is Wreck Beach. This beach features pretty sights of the water and a shoreline that goes as far as the eye can see. Go for a swim, a long walk on the beach, or climb some rocks! But beware: this beach is a well-known and regularly-used nudist spot! So be prepared to see some folks sunbathing to the side.

Playland & the PNE

If you love carnival games, fried foods, and roller coasters, then the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) is the place to be! In May, Playland opens up; here, you can find a variety of rides to go on. This includes the famous Wooden Roller Coaster, which has been in operation since 1958. From August to September, the PNE fair itself will open! This is when festivals and concerts on the fair grounds are put on. You can see a variety of cool performances from horse-riding knights to high-rise divers! Be sure to check the online schedule for a full list of performances and events.

Jericho Beach

This beach is the perfect spot for a fun-in-the-sun kind of day! The large shoreline leaves lots of room for you and your friends to toss a frisbee around, or to just sunbathe in the sand. There’s also rentals for kayaks and paddleboards, so you can enjoy the water while gazing at West Vancouver and freighters that are heading out to sea.