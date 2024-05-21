Link’s Guide to the Olympics

From its ancient origins in Greece to the modern spectacle that captivates partaking countries every four years, the Olympic Games have transcended time and culture. While the games are considered a tradition, changes are made regularly, from the countries competing to the actual sports and their rules. As we prepare to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics, I invite you to explore the complex legacy of the games and learn more about their history and future.

Ancient Olympics

The origins of the Olympics date back to ancient Greece around three thousand years ago, in the sanctuary of Olympia. The exact date of the first Olympics is unknown; however, it is believed to have taken place in 776 BC.

The Olympics were held every four years and lasted around five days. While they were open to all free males in Greece, most Olympians were soldiers. Women were not allowed to participate in or attend the games.

The ancient Olympics continued for over 1100 years, ending when Emperor Theodosius I banned the games in 393 AD. The emperor saw the Olympics as a pagan cult and wanted to promote Christianity instead.

Modern Olympics

In 1896, a new era in sports history began when Pierre de Coubertin, a French educator, launched the modern Olympic Games in Athens, Greece. This significant event marked the end of a gap of over 1500 years since the last ancient Olympic Games.

Unfortunately, the first modern games continued to reflect the misogynistic beliefs of the past, as women were not allowed to participate and showcase their talent. However, four years later, in 1900, women were finally given the opportunity to compete in the second modern games.

Now, we have a version of the Olympics every two years: the Summer Olympics and the Winter Olympics, the latter being added in 1924 for sports played primarily on ice and snow.

Fun Fact: the 1900 Games were held in Paris, France—the same city that will host the event this year

Watching the 2024 Olympic Games

Today, the Olympics are still famous for track and field (called athletics), swimming, and gymnastics, but there are some sports you may not be familiar with that are in the Olympics this year:

3×3 Basketball

Origin: United States of America, 1980s

First Olympics: Tokyo 2020

Rules: Three players per team compete on a half-court setup with one hoop and backboard. The three-point line in traditional basketball serves as a two-point line in 3×3 rules, and inside the line each basket is worth one point. Shoot when you have possession.

How to Win: Score the most points after ten minutes or reach 21 points first.

Cycling BMX Freestyle (Park)

Origin: United States of America, California, 1960s

First Olympics: Tokyo 2020

Rules: In BMX Park competitions, athletes execute a sequence of tricks on different obstacles.

How to Win: Riders are judged on the quality of their performance, and each rider gets two runs. The rider with the best score wins.

Breaking

Origin: United States of America, New York City, Bronx, 1970s

First Olympics: Paris 2024

Rules: Participants compete by showcasing four primary moves. Two breakers go head-to-head; one breaker performs, then their opponent responds.

How to Win: Five judges score on the following criteria: creativity, personality, technique, variety, performativity, and musicality.

Modern Pentathlon

Origin: Ancient Greece

First Olympics: Stockholm 1912

Rules: Split into two parts, each of the five competitions has different rules. Part one consists of swimming, fencing and horse show jumping. Part two includes pistol shooting and running.

How to Win: In the first section, athletes score points in each competition. The points are then converted to starting times for the closing run, which is 3.2km and includes four rounds of pistol shooting.

From the traditions of ancient Greece to the innovative sports of today, the Olympics continue to be an exciting spectacle. Whether you’re a fan of the classics like track and field or excited to discover new favourites, the Olympics offer something for everyone to enjoy.

As we eagerly anticipate the upcoming games in Paris, let’s come together to cheer on the athletes and celebrate their achievements!

