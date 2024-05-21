Women in Trades: Networking & Empowering

BCIT celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and it has made remarkable contributions to professional training thanks in part to connections with industry organizations. Over 120 trades training and apprenticeship programs are available across five campuses, with a 98% employment rate for apprenticeship graduates.

Recognized as a national leader in trades programming for women, BCIT has a history of technical training for women in trades, along with relevant networking opportunities. Two events were recently held at BCIT to highlight women who are currently or potentially pursuing careers in the skilled trades, and another event was held for all genders in April. Some of the trades highlighted were plumbing, gas fitting, electrician-ing, and ironworking. If you’re considering a career in the trades, be sure to check out the training programs and industry events on campus.

Equity in Contracting

This event is organized by the BCIT School of Construction and the Environment, and it promotes diversity and equity in skilled trades careers while supporting tradeswomen in networking. A focus is placed on building connections with successful contractors in construction, maintenance, and industrial trades.

On the beautiful afternoon of March 23, 50+ people gathered to share their trades experience and industry insights. With panel discussions, presentations, and networking activities, this event highlighted trailblazing contractors and community supporters to showcase women’s success in skilled trades. It also encouraged connection and inclusivity within the community.

From red seal technicians to trades business entrepreneurs, this event was all about networking with women in trades to build an equal and inclusive community.

Construction Trades Mixer

April is Construction and Skilled Trades Month in BC; this is an opportunity to recognize the skilled tradespeople who work to build and maintain the homes, communities, and infrastructure across our province. With this year’s theme of Working Together to Build BC, a networking event was held at the Habitat Pub on Burnaby Campus April 30. This event brought together a crowd of BCIT’s faculty members, tradeswomen, and tradesmen to meet and mingle with construction organizations and industry professionals.

The BC Construction Association co-hosted the event and presented its popular Building Builders Mentorship Program, which invites all interested tradespeople to join as potential mentors or mentees in the construction industry.

Jill of All Trades

Hosted by the Trades Access Department of the School of Transportation, Jill of all Trades offered interactive workshops and discovery activities to high school students. This full-day event was led by the Trades Discovery for Women program, which has a 20-year history of helping women access trade industries.

In partnership with industry sponsors and community supporters, the Jill of All Trades event featured an opening speech, in-the-shop sessions, industry presentation tables, a VIP Tour, panel discussions, networking, door prizes, and more. More than 80 students (Grades 9 to 12) participated. They were encouraged to become future women in trades and explore a variety of unique career paths with hands-on experience.

The success of the event proves that young women are feeling empowered to break down barriers, learn new skills, and discover new opportunities to reach their potential.

Join the Community: Celebrate Together

With a high demand in the job market for skilled tradespeople, many post-secondary schools and organizations across BC are offering Women in Trades Training programs. More and more women have discovered and entered the skilled trades to build fulfilling and rewarding careers.

From industry events to networking opportunities, the activities are all about community building. Celebrate excellence by working together, connecting, and supporting each other.