Wholesome Fun for the Holiday Season

Winter is here! As music by Mariah Carey hits the streets, it’s time to be ready for the holiday season.

Even if the wind is blowing right in your face or you sprained your ankle thanks to that one icy spot on the sidewalk they forgot to throw salt on, there are many things you can do to keep warm and cozy—read on for some ideas you can try!

Make candles

Creating your own candles is a hobby you can enjoy this winter season. You can give personalize candles to your loved ones as handmade gifts, expanding your options to more than just a gift card.

Better yet, it does not cost much. All you need are:

2 tbsp essential oils

16 oz soy wax

an 8 oz glass jar

candlewick

Check out instructions online. I recommend wikihow.com/Make-Homemade-Candles.

Knit

We must keep ourselves warm during this time, and there isn’t much to do outside other than building a snowman, so why not start knitting?

And no, it is not a for-grandmas-only hobby. I’ve enjoyed knitting since seventh grade: Whenever I’m overwhelmed by school and other things, knitting always helps me release stress and cures my boredom. Studies have found that the repetitive motions of weaving yarn between knitting needles can calm your mind and body. And if you are (or get) good at it, you can make one of those Harry Styles cardigans!

Spend time with your family

The most important thing you MUST do this season is to spend time with your loved ones. A long holiday like this only happens once a year. As an international student from a very traditional background in Thailand, I don’t celebrate Christmas, but I would love to go back home and spend time with my family since I haven’t seen them for three years. I can’t wait to go on that 22-hour flight and see them again. So, rock your finals and go home. Your family misses you.

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash