I’ll Do It Tomorrow: Confessions of a Chronic Procrastinator

“Do you ever catch yourself procrastinating more than you’d like?”

By Irene Cheung

Back in grade school, I was the kind of student who finished assignments the day they were assigned. But once I entered high school, procrastination slowly seeped into my habits. It began with a harmless, “I’ll start after dinner,” or “I’ll start after this one YouTube video.” Before I knew it, my finals week consisted of a weeklong stretch of 2 am study sessions where I crammed a semester’s worth of material the night before an exam.



I used to attribute my procrastination to laziness and would beat myself up over it. But after some reflection, I realized it wasn’t just laziness alone. Often, it was a lack of clarity. Grade school assignments were straightforward; I knew exactly what to do and how to begin. But as school progressed, topics became more complex and ambiguous. I went from fill-in-the-blank questions to open-ended essays that all began with nothing but a blinking cursor on a blank document. Not knowing how or where to begin, I often turned towards distractions to escape the sense of overwhelm.

Recognizing this and giving myself grace was my first step in combating procrastination.



Now, when a task feels overwhelming, I remind myself that every task is just a series of smaller steps. I break them down into clear, manageable actions. I ask the right people for help, gather any resources I need, and fill in the knowledge gaps, aiming for clarity on the task.



But sometimes clarity alone is not enough. As human beings, we have limited motivation and willpower. That’s why I tackle the most mentally taxing and important tasks first thing in the morning, when my energy and focus are at their peak. Find the time of day when you operate most efficiently and use it with intention.



Finally, procrastination isn’t limited to only academics, but also your job and your passions. When I find myself procrastinating on important tasks, I schedule them into my calendar. No one ever has ‘enough’ time, but we all equally have 24 hours. How we spend that time is just a reflection of our priorities.



“I am no stranger to procrastination, and I wish I did not struggle with it. However, while working through this bad habit, I implemented many methods that have helped me.”

By Rivini Madawanarachchi

Feeling lost when working through a task or not having a clear goal in mind can derail me. When I have no direction, I find some way to get easy stimulation. Social media is my biggest distraction, since it’s such an easy way of getting excitement. Some other distractions for me are bingeable TV shows, reading, and even “researching” how to be more productive. Companies like YouTube and Netflix pump millions of dollars into their apps to make sure we stay on them for longer, which is one reason why we are so trapped in them.



When I realize that I have procrastinated, I like to return to the task at hand by using a timer. The timer is a way for me to get myself back on track and challenge myself without being overwhelmed. For example, I like to begin by setting a 5–10-minute timer to see how much I can get done in that time. It’s a great way to get back into the momentum of work.

While procrastination can feel demotivating, I formed some methods to help me redirect myself from this feeling. Working somewhere with limited distractions helps. I usually work in my home office. However, not everyone has that luxury. If you don’t have one, consider going to a library, café, or even working outside. Additionally, when I feel lost about a task, I like breaking it up into parts so that it’s not as overwhelming. Then, I put those parts in a checklist so that I can check off whenever I make progress. It sounds simple, but it’s a terrific way to feel positively reinforced by your work.



When combating procrastination, try to find methods that work for you. Whether it’s a change of location, getting rid of your phone, or something else entirely, the most important part is making it work.



“Doomscrolling”

By Selena Teixeira

I’ve discovered that my phone is my biggest distraction. I find myself using it in class when I feel like I can easily relay my instructor’s points by reading the slides once I’m home. However, as soon as I get home, I get carried away by the comforts my phone provides that schoolwork doesn’t: the erasure of boredom. Occasionally, my phone is the distraction of a distraction. I could be watching a movie and then pick up my phone as soon as I receive a notification. It hinders my reading, homework and prevents me from going out before dark.



One reason I find myself procrastinating is that I sometimes feel I could finish all pending tasks and assignments in a matter of a few hours, so I find myself scrolling instead. Though I never miss deadlines, I cut closer to the due dates than I’d like to admit, leading me to turn in work I’m not proud of. Even as I recognize the cause of my procrastination, avoiding my phone is quite complex, as it is a necessary distraction. I have, however, discovered that to regain my focus, I have to indulge in small breaks that keep me moving. Whether it’s going outside for a walk, listening to music, indulging in a snack break or finishing chores that I have been avoiding all week. With a cleaner space, I feel more relaxed and more attentive.



Another factor I struggle with when working on a project is absolute concentration, as it drains my energy. Since my phone seems like the effortless way out, I use it instead. To reclaim my attention and get immersed in my homework, I found that listening to ambient or electronic music, like Boards of Canada, helps me focus better, allowing me to fixate on my assignments. With this solution, I no longer reach for my phone and can complete my work in a few hours rather than a day or two.



Taking some time out for self-care and relaxation after school helps me regain the focus I lost during the school day. I want to create work I’m proud of, so the motivation to do better has helped me not procrastinate as much, reminding me to prioritize my education and not my doomscrolling habit!



“Procrastination is that unwanted guest who creeps in whenever I’m getting ready to start working.”

By Avneet Kaur

I’d sit down with the best of intentions: laptop open, notes neatly laid out, and then suddenly the tiniest distraction would put me aside. It could be something as harmless as a message on my phone, a reminder in my mind to check my email, or the need to scroll through my social media “for a minute.” Before I even know it, that minute turns into thirty, and my focus is completely broken.



I often catch myself realizing that I’ve been spaced out when my original task sits untouched in front of me. Guilt consumes me as I notice that I’ve spent precious time watching videos or reading stories unrelated to my work. It is not always easy to get back on track. Sometimes I feel like I need to give in to the distraction so I can get it out of my system, but that makes it much harder when I want to start again. Other times, when there’s a deadline approaching, I jolt myself back into focus by picturing the anxiety that I’ll experience if I keep putting it off.



The major distractions are streaming and social media websites. They are designed to be endlessly engaging, and the quick bursts of distraction reward my brain with more adrenaline than doing something challenging. The appeal is powerful because the distractions are easy and the pending tasks can be exhausting, energy consuming, requiring patience and focus.



I’ve learned a few tricks along the way for coping with procrastination. Dividing the work into small tasks makes it not so terrible, and I reward myself with short breaks in between tasks. Silencing my notifications and placing my phone far enough that I must stand up from my chair to retrieve it also cuts out some temptation. One strategy that has worked very well for me is the Pomodoro Technique, which is working with furious 25-minute bursts with short pauses in between, and I got to know about it from the book named The Pomodoro Technique by Francesco Cirillo. This technique makes huge projects manageable, supports the top performance of my brain, and allows me to treat myself to guiltfree distractions during breaks. My advice is simple: break work into infinitely small pieces, root out temptations, and try this structured method to build up momentum and keep going