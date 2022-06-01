When we don’t know a word, we look it up in the dictionary.

There’s usually a word for most things, and we’ll often come out of our search with a word we didn’t know existed.

And yet, it just so happens that our dictionaries don’t define all the things we experience, no matter the language. Take English for example, where there aren’t many words to properly express certain emotions. That’s contrary to German, where there are terms like schadenfreude, the pleasure from experiencing others’ misfortunes, and weltschmerz, a feeling of sentimental sadness or weariness, knowing that reality will never reflect the ideal state you picture. Or even yūgen in Japanese, the awareness of the profound, elusive beauty of the things around us, and ukiyo—translated literally to “floating world”—meaning to live in the moment, free from the burdens of life.

It’s not surprising that our vocabularies are limited, given how strange our feelings and thoughts can be. Some of our emotions can be easily named, like love, pain, sadness, anger, doubt. But sometimes they’re complex, made up of an overlap of several emotions, or seemingly too intricate and personal to be defined. They’re often fleeting, too, consuming us for days at a time and then disappearing altogether—but they’re also constant, persistent, intense, and fragile. It would be difficult to find words to capture our emotions in bite-sized descriptions. But it’s comforting when we do find them.

The gap in the English language, in particular, is what prompted John Koenig to start The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows, a project he has been working on since 2009. It’s a compilation of neologisms (newly coined words or phrases) that aim to “give a name to emotions we all might experience but don’t yet have a word for,” he writes. The project first started as a website—dictionaryofobscuresorrows.com—before expanding into a YouTube channel with longer definitions, and is now finally published as a book.