Oslo Ranked Smartest City in the World

Comparative analysis reveals the cities emerging as leaders of smart urban development

The Norwegian capital scores almost full marks for Clean Energy. Bergen ranks second, scoring particularly well for the overall Standard of Living. St. Petersburg, Russia, ranks 100th, with relatively high scores for Digitalisation.

EasyPark has released the Smart City Index 2019, uncovering the cities emerging as pioneers of smart urban development. The study aims to highlight the cities implementing digital solutions to respond to rapid urbanization and improve the overall quality of life of their citizens.

The study analyzed 500 cities worldwide for a total of 24 factors, and then ranked the top 100. Findings take transport and mobility, sustainability, governance, innovative economy, digitalization, cybersecurity, living standard, and expert perception into account. The full results of the study, along with the methodology, are available on their website.

Further findings worldwide: