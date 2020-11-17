Lemon Salmon with Brown Rice

Time to power up with this well-rounded meal! This recipe has everything you need, such as over 25 grams of protein, tons of vitamins, omega 3s, and lots of fibre. It’s perfect for those wanting to spend hours at the gym to burn off their energy and have the brain power after to do some equations. Thanks to the omega-3s in the fish, it can improve memory and decrease dry eyes.

Ingredients

2 lbs side of wild sockeye salmon

1 tbsp avocado oil

1 lemon, sliced

2 cloves garlic

¼ cup of water

½ tsp of black pepper

½ tsp of sea salt

Optional: cilantro (garnish)

2 cups of brown or wild rice

2 cups organic vegetable broth

2 cups water

1 tbsp avocado oil

½ tsp black pepper

½ tsp sea salt

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 °F (175 °C).

Wash the rice and add it to the rice cooker. Add the avocado oil, organic vegetable broth, salt, pepper, and the water. Start the rice cooking. If you don’t have a rice cooker, a stovetop can be used instead; simmer for 30–40 minutes.

Rub a casserole dish with avocado oil then place the salmon inside. Sprinkle additional avocado oil on top of the salmon, and add sea salt and pepper to the fish.

Chop the garlic and thinly slice the lemon. Cover the salmon with both the garlic and lemon slices.

Pour water around the salmon; this will make the fish moist. Put the lid on top of the casserole dish, or cover it with tinfoil if using an aluminum pan. Bake for 20 minutes. Test for doneness by cutting into the thickest area of the filet, and ensuring it’s flaky. If not, return it to the oven for an additional five minutes.

To display this dish for your guests, mold the rice into a cylinder shape and place the lemon salmon on top. Put a couple of cilantro leaves on the fish and say bon appétit!