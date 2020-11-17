MANGO & CARROT SALAD

nfd

Going through summer withdrawals? If your answer is yes, say goodbye to your pumpkin spice latte and cozy scarves, and say hello to a fresh paradise salad! Bring summer back by serving this dish to your friends. If the colour doesn’t impress anyone, then the taste of a tropical island will!

Ingredients

1 mango

3 carrots

2 stalks green onions

½ cup parsley

½ cup pine nuts

6 sun-dried figs

¼ cup olive oil

2 tbsp honey

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

½ tsp black pepper

½ tsp sea salt

Directions

Wash the pine nuts and roast them in a preheated oven (275 °F, or 135 °C) for 10 minutes. Let them cool.

Peel and cut the mango into ½ inch cubes. Next, wash, peel, and thinly slice the carrots. Wash and roughly chop the parsley and the green onions. Chop the dried figs into cubes. Add all of the ingredients into a salad bowl.

Add the olive oil to a smaller bowl and slowly stir it while slowly adding the honey. Make sure it’s mixed well.

Zest the lemon and add it to the smaller bowl with the oil and honey. Next, juice the lemon. Pick out the lemon seeds before adding the juice to the smaller bowl and mix well.

Add balsamic vinegar, sea salt, and pepper to the small bowl with the rest of the ingredients. Mix well, and then pour the salad dressing over the chopped ingredients.

Now serve this mango-nificent dish to your guests or to your hot date! This colourful recipe is great for sharing, and unlike other salads, it doesn’t get soggy if it’s sitting in the fridge overnight, which makes this recipe great for leftovers.

Notes

You can substitute ingredients in this recipe; use what you have! For example, the pine nuts can be replaced for other seeds or nuts, dried figs for other dried fruit, and the lemon zest can be switched out with orange or lime.

To make the salad dressing vegan, use agave syrup instead of honey.

When buying dried fruits check the ingredients to make sure it’s sun-dried and not dried with processed sugar.