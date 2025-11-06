Frosh Night | Event Review

Habitat Pub’s Frosh Night Was the Perfect Welcome—Here’s Why!

Words & Photography: Cathy Ye

The cheers were loud, the music was lively, and the Switch 2 was won

The sound of beer glasses clinking, lively music, and buzzing conversations filled the Habitat Pub as new and returning students attended Frosh Night 2025 to celebrate the start of the school year.

The start of the event welcomed a steady stream of students who trickled in after classes at 3 pm. The crowd grew around 4:30 pm as the chorus of ABBA’s “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)” and other pop songs reverberated through the space. Students swayed to the beat, with some even dancing in groups in front of the DJ.

Throughout the evening, many students grabbed IPAs, lagers, and delectable pub food before jumping into hearty conversations and riveting board games. On the other side of the pub, energy was high as students gathered around the foosball table, pool tables, and the boxing arcade machine to face off in friendly matches. Exclamations and cheers drew more students and bystanders, and the games area became a hotspot for socializing and meaningful conversations.



The event boasted several giveaways, including gift cards and a grand prize of a Nintendo Switch 2. Throughout the evening, students eagerly waited for the winning numbers to be read out, followed by cheers of celebration and groans of disappointment after the winners were announced.

While the indoor space of the Habitat Pub was bustling, many students also took advantage of the patio space. Large groups of students swarmed around tables topped with beer or card games while soaking up the warm weather.

At around 6:30 pm, energy peaked as the grand prize winner for the Nintendo Switch 2 was announced. The winner and their friends were spotted celebrating gleefully before returning to the festivities.

As the event wrapped up, rays of sunlight streamed in from the windows. The golden glow cast light on the radiant atmosphere and high spirits inside the Habitat Pub.

For many students, Frosh Night delivered an unforgettable memory—it was a celebration of new beginnings and blossoming friendships at BCIT!