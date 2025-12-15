Student Gift Guide: Homemade and Affordable Gifts

Gift-giving can be as simple or as complicated as you want it to be. Don’t stress out about pulling together the perfect present; our Link contributors have recommended some great gift ideas! Discover thoughtful crafts and affordable items to show your friends and family how much they mean to you this winter!

Appreciation Jar

Recommended by Quan Nguyen



The idea behind this gift is to write down personal memories that you hold dear with that person, bundle it up with some nice treats, and wrap it beautifully, so that they can open it when they’re feeling down!



I recommend using little sticky notes or small letters to write down those memories or qualities, pair it with some unique chocolates (or something you know they like), and place it all into a present box or jar. I did this for my partner because I had so many memories I wanted her to remember when she was feeling down — to help lift her spirits. This is especially thoughtful when trying to keep your loved ones cheerful during the holiday season.

Soup Kit

Recommended by Quan Nguyen



There are tons of one-kit soup ideas out there, and this one feature a creamy tomato and basil soup. You’ll need:

● 1/4 cup tomato powder

● 1/3 cup dried milk powder

● 2 tablespoons chicken flavour base, chicken stock, or chicken stock cubes

● 1 teaspoon dried basil



For extra flavour, you can add the following, at minimum:

● 1 heavy pinch garlic powder

● 1 heavy pinch onion powder

● 1 pinch ground black pepper

● 1/4 teaspoon salt or so to taste



Combine these in a jar or Ziploc bag. To cook, pour the dry ingredients into a pot, add about a cup of boiling water, and mix well. Let it rest from boiling before serving!

Palm Pals

Recommended by Hazel Leung



Don’t miss out on these adorable plushies that fit snugly into the palm of your hand and are sure to bring a smile to your face. Each plush is full of charm and comes with its own unique name and personality. From whimsical animals to tasty treats, there’re so many to choose from. Their holiday collectors’ guide adds a festive touch, featuring designs like snowflakes, nutcrackers, and hot cocoa —perfect for spreading a little cheer this winter season.

Puzzles

Recommended by Hazel Leung



You can never go wrong with a classic puzzle. It’s a timeless gift that invites you to slow down and savour life’s little moments. In such a fast-paced world, puzzles are the perfect reminder to unplug and unwind, one piece at a time.



Some of my favourites include:

● Cavallini: for vintage elegance with beautifully detailed illustrations

● Galison: for whimsical chic designs that brightens any space

● Indigo: for vibrant, simple and family-friendly puzzles everyone can enjoy

Embroidery Kit

Recommended by Rivini Madawanarachchi



Do you have a crafty friend whom you don’t know what to get for the holidays? Consider giving them an embroidery kit! Depending on the size and complexity, an embroidery kit can range from $10 – $30. They are a great gift for the holidays because they come with all the supplies needed for a project (hoops, needles, threads, etc.) and they can be a gateway into a new hobby. I gave one to a friend for her birthday, and she loved it so much that she took up embroidery afterward.

Crocheted Gifts (Amigurumi)