Balancing Life with BCIT Downtown Chair Matthew Puyat

The second semester offers students time to reflect on the burnout from the first semester and incentivizes some to explore non-academic endeavours. BCIT offers opportunities for students to gain leadership experience, become members of clubs, or contribute to a magazine. But should students be more focused on developing personal wellness?

“When I think of a commuter lifestyle, it doesn’t really spark any, [joy in being] a student. No, there’s got to be some parts that you can find joy in”

Trying to carry out every opportunity open to BCIT students can be challenging. As explained by Matthew Puyat, Chair of BCIT Downtown Campus, it is important to balance schoolwork and roles in leadership. “At the end of term one I was pretty burnt out, and I hadn’t even had any kind of executive positions or leadership roles yet. I wanted to take things slow from term two onwards to create a more balanced life.”

Part of bringing about balance includes readjusting your workload to prioritize well-being. It is something that Matthew is starting to introduce into his life. “That [balance] was lacking in term one. So term two, I would try to see my friends at least twice a month,” says Matthew.

He uses time blocking to balance academic and extracurricular responsibilities with social activities in his schedule. Social or leadership roles create a more well-rounded college experience for students, making campus feel less like a place to come and go from. “When I think of a commuter lifestyle, it doesn’t really spark any, [joy in being] a student. No, there’s got to be some parts that you can find joy in,” Matthew says.

photos by Isabella Calissi

Yet, full-time students may not have the time to attend scheduled student life events because of time restrictions or lack of social energy. It is something Matthew tried to accommodate in his recent drop-in De-Stress event by ensuring it was during the mid-day period, to suit a variety of student lunch schedules. “Convenience is a big factor. During the De-Stress event, I made sure that it would be between 11 am and 2:30.”

He organized this event with the BCITSA Events team, the BCITSA Wellness team, BCIT Student Life, and two student clubs: BCIT Esports Association, and BCIT Women in Computing. They offered various activities to participants, including Nintendo Switch games, snacks, and clubs. Matthew sees the event as a success and is eager to put on more.

“There could be a lot more clubs presence at the Downtown Campus. And that’s definitely something I tried to increase during the De-Stress event and something I’m continuing to do with the upcoming one.”

Competitive job markets require applicants to bring a diverse portfolio and sometimes a network of connections. Matthew offers an example of a friend getting an internship in a social setting.

“He met some guy at a birthday party; not just in the industry, where you’re going through a career fair and you’re going through the robotic motions of introducing and trying to sell yourself.”

Professional gain is a bonus from balancing your work and personal lives, but the true benefit is peace of mind and personal development. College is a time when students develop personally, so schoolwork should not be the only focus on their schedule.

“I think, ultimately, school shouldn’t just be a place you just study and work and then go home to,” says Matthew. “It’s a place where you can enjoy as well.”