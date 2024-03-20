BCITSA Resources: Beyond the Books



Many people experience personal struggles and new challenges while they’re away from home, and it’s not easy to face these alone. A student’s life in Canada can sometimes get overwhelmed by immense academic pressure and other environmental stressors. As such, universities combine various support systems for students. In particular, they can help students easily navigate personal and academic challenges.

Being an international student at BCIT who has had access to mental health services at the institution, I can say that BCIT has been instrumental in supporting my mental well-being.

The BCITSA provides confidential counselling sessions to international and domestic students free of charge, allowing them to address their mental health concerns in a supportive and safe space. BCIT looks after its students’ overall well-being, particularly those who feel lost in a foreign land. However, the stigma surrounding mental health remains, and students still shy away. A lot of stress comes from pressure stemming from financial, cultural, and unfamiliar academic challenges. To maintain a sense of balance and self-reflection, counselling can do wonders for overall well-being.

By creating a safe environment for mental health, students can enjoy university life to the fullest as timely support contributes to a healthier and resilient student lifestyle. These services help elevate academic performances and improve life quality. For me, seeking timely and necessary mental health support empowered me in ways I could not imagine. All my compulsiveness and obsessiveness were under control. To care for my mental health, I take proactive steps for early prevention and to avoid further crises.

As an international student, I sometimes feel that life gets overwhelming. My journey dealing with mental health hasn’t been easy. I was clinically diagnosed with PTSD, generalized anxiety, major depressive disorder, borderline personality, and panic disorder. Many challenges came along my way, but my life was in control with the appropriate help and support. During these tough moments, the BCITSA provided invaluable assistance and much-needed comfort. Fortunately, I found a network of compassionate professionals who helped me navigate challenging times. The help of counselling services provided by Jessie Chen (clinical counsellor) played a crucial role in the overall healing of my mental health.

BCITSA provides domestic and international students with early crisis prevention and free-of-cost mental health services. They provided timely support and guidance when I dealt with very challenging times. Besides these, students can also access free weekly groceries through their food pantry service. BCIT helped me get through times when I faced financial struggles; I was immediately provided with efficient funds that covered my rent and other expenses.

To create a safe space for everyone, emphasizing the importance of destigmatizing mental health issues adds value to society. The BCITSA has done a commendable job promoting the right kind of awareness and spreading empathy toward mental health among university students.