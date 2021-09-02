Get Involved at BCIT

Clubs and BCIT

Going back to school this year is going to look different and for some of us, this will be the first time we see our school in action.

We may find ourselves feeling the need make up for lost time in our post-secondary years, which means getting involved! BCIT is known for its inclusivity and being welcoming to all. The months between September and May do not have to be just for classes. It is a chance to build a community of people and I believe that you don’t have to look so hard to find it.

BCIT’s Student Association, led by the student board, oversees clubs all over campus. On the main SA website, you can find a list of clubs running at BCIT: https://www.bcitsa.ca/clubs/ . Here students can see what each club is about as well as gain access to contact information to get involved. Though this is a changing list, many are still running.

Although there are countless clubs to join, another idea for students to get involved this year is to even start their own club. Under the same link students are welcome to fill out application forms to kickstart their own club!

Physical Education and health are important, and BCIT Recreation Services can help you find fun ways to get your active on! The Intermural Leagues can be a fun way to get together and bring on your competitive side. Leagues offered include Volleyball, Badminton, Dodgeball, Futsal, Floor Hockey, 3-3 Basketball, Floor Hockey, and in the Spring: Flag Football. The leagues are set to take place evenings on weeknights. With one scheduled game per week, seasons will last around ten weeks. Students are encouraged to sign up in teams or individually.

For something more flexible, and free of charge for students and staff, Recreation Services offers Group Fitness Classes starting September 27th. The activities vary offering classes in between classes, as well as evening classes. Activities include spin, yoga, boxing, and many more.

The newest addition to BCIT’s Recreation Services is the sport of Squash. Free for students and staff, you are welcome to enjoy the indoor-tennis type game with friends or walk in and meet new people.

But there is more, mark your calendars, if you are looking for ways to meet new people and get involved with BCIT in person. Clubs Day will be held September 8th from 11am-4pm on the Campus Square between SE2 and SW1. During this in person event, you can get to know the face of the many clubs as well as get to see first-hand what they really do.

If there is anything this past year has taught us, it is to not take time for granted, and put ourselves out there when we get the chance. Hope to see you there!

by

Angelina Ravelli