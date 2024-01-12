Reviving the BCIT Anime Club Rekindling the Flame of Passion & Diversity

While the BCIT Anime Club was formed years back, activities have paused since COVID-19. However, the arrival of a new, enthusiastic leadership team brought a new face to the club. Fiona, Xavier, and Elisha, the new executive members, have been working hard to grow the club and make it more evolving, diverse, and integral to the BCIT community.

The BCIT Anime Club, as its name suggests, is a place for anime lovers and those enthusiastic about cosplay. The club has hosted different events, such as BCIT Anime Halloween, an Anime Revolution (Anirevo) dinner outing, and a downtown ice cream hangout. These events often include cosplays, games, anime screenings, and highlights of Japanese culture. Xavier, the general affairs manager, also mentions that they have special prizes for raffles in each event, which their sponsors provide. Fiona, Xavier, and Elisha’s journeys to the executive team were natural steps, given their profound appreciation for anime and the welcoming atmosphere of the club. For example, Fiona relates to her favourite anime character, Monokuma from Danganronpa, because she feels that his struggle and determination represent her. Likewise, Elisha feels strong connections with Tomoya Okazaki from Clannad and Ken Kaneki from Tokyo Ghoul. Xavier, who has cosplayed in the past (and would choose to be Ryo Yamada from Bocchi the Rock! for another cosplay), always admires those wearing costumes, but rarely asks for photos. Each of the execs had a motive to be part of this club at first. For the president, Elisha—who goes by Keigo, his nickname—his motivation was to restart this club.

“When I decided to sign up, the club was de-sanctioned, and I took it upon myself to get it up and running again no matter the cost,” he said. Elisha emphasized that he was always passionate about joining or leading a club in high school; hence, he made it happen at BCIT. Fiona, who joined the club as vice president, has had a shining background in running clubs from her time at BCIT and SFU. Social and eager to talk to people, her strategy to attract new members is quite simple, based on what she believes. “When I see someone who got anime stickers on their laptop or phone, I go to them and ask if they would like to join our club,” she said.

While celebrating the rich world of anime, the club also ensures that every member feels valued and included. The club, based on my firsthand experience, is full of students from different programs, ages, nationalities, and genders. This creates a dynamic and inclusive environment for anime-loving students of all backgrounds. Xavier explained that the main goal of gathering students is for them to feel like they belong. Trying to make the club events more fun and entertaining, he emphasized the challenging parts of organizing these activities. “It’s fun to host events,” he said, “but not as easy as one would think, but the result is worth it.” With attracting new members being a top priority, Fiona, Elisha, and Xavier are excited to share their plans to keep the BCIT Anime Club thriving. To enhance the appeal of the club, the leader and their team prioritize hosting unique events with diverse twists. They combine this with comprehensive digital and physical advertising for broad outreach. Building personal connections is key, with a commitment to remembering members’ names and in turn fostering a welcoming community. Fiona, Elisha, and Xavier have said that the club will be like a bridge for like-minded individuals who would otherwise avoid connecting due to shyness, emphasizing how anime has the power to bring people together.