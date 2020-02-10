B.C. Government increases ICBC accountability and takes lawyers out of the legal process

Legislation will be introduced in the coming weeks that will lower ICBC premiums by approximately 20% an average of $400 in savings per driver. At the same time, maximum care and treatment benefits for anyone injured in a crash will increase to at least $7.5 million, and new benefits will provide care for those most seriously injured, for as long as they need it. These benefits will be available to every British Columbian without having to hire a lawyer.

These improvements will be achieved by removing the majority of legal fees and other costs associated with the current litigation-based system. The new care-based insurance system is forecast to remove more than $1.5 billion in the first full year, savings that will be passed on to ICBC customers through lowered insurance rates.

The planned legislation will require ICBC, by law, to assist every person who makes a claim and endeavour to ensure they receive all of the care and benefits to which they are entitled. Customers who still have complaints or disputes about their claim, benefit payments or fairness issues will not need a lawyer to have them resolved.

As ICBC transitions to this new care-based model, governments previous work to improve the finances at ICBC means there will be no basic rate change this year. The 0% basic rate change that takes effect on April 1, 2020, is the lowest any government has delivered in almost a decade. Without significant changes, rates would need to continue to rise by about 35% over the next five years.

The new care-based system, which takes effect on May 1, 2021, ensures: