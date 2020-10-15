Zombie Head Meatloaf

Ingredients:

1 tbsp oil

1 onion

3 cloves garlic

½ cup chopped celery

½ cup chopped carrot

3 tbsp chopped parsley

1 lb lean ground beef

1 egg

½ C – ¾ C breadcrumbs (can be substituted for chickpea flour)

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp sea salt

6- 8 bacon strips

¼ cup tomato sauce

Directions:

Grease your baking dish with oil, and preheat your oven to 350°F (175 °C).

Cut off the ends of the onion and put them aside for later.

Finely chop the garlic, celery, carrots, parsley, and half of the onion.

Add the ground beef, onions, celery, carrots, garlic, parsley, breadcrumbs, salt, pepper, and egg to the baking dish. Mix everything with your hands in the casserole dish; this will save you time, and you won’t have to wash a huge bowl afterwards!

Form the mixture into the shape of a head, and then use an extra piece to make a nose. The nose should look like a right triangle on the side view. For the mouth, push down the meat to make a rectangular hollow. Grab the onion and cut cubes to look like teeth, and then place them into the indent. Finally, place the round ends of the onion where the eyes should be, and slightly push them down.

6: Place your bacon strips over the face, but don’t cover the eyes or mouth. Cover the nose and overlap the bacon slightly, so it looks like wraps on a mummy.

7: Spread tomato sauce on top of the bacon; this should make it look like bloody flesh.

8: Place the casserole dish inside the oven without a lid. Check the temperature in 40 minutes: if it’s at least 160°F (72 °C) then remove, and let it cool before serving.