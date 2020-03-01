Vancouver Glitter Ball Festival back again

Artist Cayley Carlson / Photo courtesy of Cushy Entertainment

Glitter Ball is back for its second year as the sparkliest festival in the city, expanding to include workshops and an art fair in addition to 10 local live acts and one international headliner. All of the acts are fronted by women or gender diverse creators, and many of them are queer people of colour and/or BIPOC.

The festival takes place this year at Celebrities Underground, a place for the queer community in Davie Village. Partners this year include Babelink DJs, DAME (Diversity in Art Music and Entertainment) who will be hosting workshops, and Flavorcel Animation Collective (and guests) hosting an art fair.

Local Artists

Syd Kwan, Nimkish, Yasmin Ray, DACEY, Hua Li (Montreal), Sade Awele, Turunesh, Kimmortal + Missy D + JB The First Lady

Headliner to be announced March 2, along with early bird tickets sale date. Partial proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to WISH Drop In Centre. Glitter Ball offers accessibility pricing for those unable to attend for financial reasons. All volunteers get in free.