Tinder-style app helps students find housing in Vancouver/Burnaby

Diggz is an online marketplace that enables users to search and match with prospective roommates based on similar lifestyle attributes and preferences. Users can either link up with other users and search together for an apartment, or move into another user’s existing apartment. Diggz is launching soon in Greater Vancouver, including Vancouver, Surrey, Burnaby, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Tri-Cities, Richmond, Delta and more. The app was founded in March 2014 by Rany Burstein and Ben Blodgett. Diggz was live beginning August 2014 and released its first full version in January 2015.

How it Works

Users browse through prospective roommates based on their individual needs and “like” those they’re interested in living with or pass on those that don’t fit their requirements. If two users match each other, they can then start a conversation safely on Diggz without needing to exchange personal emails or phone numbers and go from there. Users have an option to send a limited amount of Instant Messages, skipping the need to match first, to their top prospects.

Users that sign up are asked to provide general personal information (age, gender, career, hometown, etc.), living requirements (budget, desired area, move in date, pet preferences) and personal habits such as cleanliness, work hours, tobacco use, alcohol use, eating habits and more. The app processes that information using an algorithm that ranks and displays the most relevant roommates in order. Users can also use our filters to further narrow down the options for any specific requirement.

Diggz hopes to help solve a universal problem in most urban cities, acting as a trustworthy platform where busy young professionals find, meet and room together.