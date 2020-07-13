The CSSG Helps Students and Recent Graduates!

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for services provided by charities and not-for-profit. The new Canada Student Service Grant (CSSG) encourages community service by rewarding hours worked with a financial grant at the end of the summer. Students and recent graduates aged 30 or under who volunteer with a charity or not-for-profit organization may be eligible to apply. The more volunteer hours eligible students put in over the summer, the higher the grant amount they can receive.

This platform aims to help charities and not-for-profit organizations who are supporting Canada’s response to COVID-19. Big or small, many of these organizations provide essential services to their communities. This will help them recruit volunteers so that they can keep accomplishing their mission to be there for Canadians through this pandemic!

They will help tens of thousands of post-secondary students and recent graduates find placements with not-for-profit organizations across the country, including charities, throughout the course of this initiative. There are more than 20,000 volunteer opportunities available, and more being added every day.