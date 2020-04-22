Runway Rebels: Fashion Meets Protests

Other brands—such as Nike—have used their platform to show their solidarity with certain causes or supporting sports moguls in openly showing their activism through clothes. Following football player Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the US national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial inequality, Nike placed him as the face of their 2018 “Believe in Something” campaign.

“Believe in Something” also featured Serena Williams, who was told she was not allowed to wear her black ‘catsuit’ at the French Open that same year—because it was breaking dress code. The all-star tennis player wore her compression sleeves and tights to prevent blood clots following the birth of her daughter.

When it came time to compete in the US Open later that year, Williams stepped out on the first day in a one-sleeved leotard with a black tulle tutu and tights. While it seemed frivolous, Williams’ begged the questions, Why do women have to wear certain outfits? Why does it matter anyway? The now-iconic ensemble was a collaboration between designer Virgil Abloh and Nike.

In 2019, Nike released a swimming hijab, tunic, and leggings, built for performance while maintaining full coverage. While it’s hard to miss exceptionally bold protests, at times, society doesn’t realize what has been missing from the market until it’s introduced or demanded.

Setting the Tone for Makeup