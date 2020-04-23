Reduce, Reuse, Repurpose: The Fashion Edition

Over time, fast fashion has led to fabric mountains, and piles of clothing that will never be worn again. These piles are the result of brands like H&M and Zara keeping up with ever-changing styles. Up until now, the fashion industry has been unaccountable for its unsustainable manufacturing methods and materials.

In the present day, fashion is coming face-to-face with a more cautious market; consumers are conscious of sustainability.

Before fast fashion, clothes and designs came out every season, not every month. Designers were praised for their creativity and innovative use of fabric. Clothes were made of good, long-lasting materials. Before fast fashion, fashion had a higher value. A huge majority of the younger generation is trapped in the fast fashion cycle in conjunction to a Forbes claim that “69% of millennials buy clothes for reasons beyond basic necessity.”1

The average person buys 60% more clothing every year and keeps items about half as long as 15 years ago.2 Despite this, people have become more aware of unsustainable and unethical shopping, and are trying to do better. According to ThredUp, “More than 1 in 3 Gen Z’ers will buy second hand clothes as of 2019 and 74% of 18-29-year-olds prefer to buy from eco-conscious brands.”3

Locally, two first-year university students, sisters Maya and Maggy Omrani, are using their skills to build a sustainable gym fashion brand as up and coming ethical designers. The duo started out as fitness gurus, inspiring peers to embrace a healthy lifestyle. After some time in the gym, the girls noticed a trend. “We bought so much GymShark and Lululemon which we would throw out maybe in a year or two simply because [we] didn’t like wearing the same outfits for over two years.”