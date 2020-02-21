Recipe: Tabbouleh

Aside from the monotonous task of chopping vegetables, Tabbouleh is a painless recipe. It shouldn’t take any longer than 20 minutes to prepare, and then you’re set for lunches for a few days. To prevent the vegetables from getting soggy, I usually put the dressing in a separate container and add a little to my lunch container with each day.
Typically I use chickpeas, but if you wanted some more protein, you could add cooked lentils or chicken. Feta would be another great addition, but you may have to cut down on the salt in the dressing.
Directions
- In a small pot, boil 1 ¾ cups of water. Remove from the heat when it reaches a boil and add the couscous. Cover the pot with a lid and let it sit for a few minutes.
- Take the lid off and fluff the couscous with a fork. Then allow this to cool.
- Dice the vegetables and add into a large mixing bowl.
- Add the cooked and cooled couscous, as well as the mint and parsley.
- Add dressing.