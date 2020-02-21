Recipe: Tabbouleh

Aside from the monotonous task of chopping vegetables, Tabbouleh is a painless recipe. It shouldn’t take any longer than 20 minutes to prepare, and then you’re set for lunches for a few days. To prevent the vegetables from getting soggy, I usually put the dressing in a separate container and add a little to my lunch container with each day.

Typically I use chickpeas, but if you wanted some more protein, you could add cooked lentils or chicken. Feta would be another great addition, but you may have to cut down on the salt in the dressing.

For the Tabbouleh: 1 ½ cups couscous

1 cucumber

1 bell pepper

2-3 Roma tomatoes (or any other tomato)

½ red onion

½ cup parsley

½ cup mint

1 can chickpeas For the Dressing: 1/3 cup oil

1/3 cup lemon juice

2 tsp soy sauce

2 minced garlic cloves

2 tsp basil (dried)

½ tsp salt

pepper to taste

Directions