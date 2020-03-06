Recipe: Matcha Waffles with Coconut Syrup

It’s March, and spring break is on the horizon. With St Patrick’s day (March 17) and International Waffle day (March 20) falling so close together, I decided to experiment and make some green waffles. They are just a subtle green with the matcha powder, so you may want to add a bit of green food coloring to make a brighter shade. I’ve included a quick and easy coconut syrup recipe to accompany the matcha waffles and to add a different texture of sweetness. This recipe makes around a dozen square waffles, which can be frozen and popped in the toaster later!

WAFFLES

Ingredients

1 2/3 cups of all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp salt

4 tsp baking powder

2 tbsp white sugar

2 tbsp matcha powder

2 large eggs (room temperature)

1/4 cup of canola oil

1 tsp vanilla essence

1 2/3 cup of 2% milk

Directions

Sift flour, baking powder and matcha powder together in a large mixing bowl. Add sugar and salt to the sifted ingredients.

In a separate mixing bowl, combine the wet ingredients. Whisk until everything is just mixed.

Pour the wet ingredients into the mixing bowl with the dry ingredients and mix it together, making sure to avoid forming lumps. The waffle batter should be light and fluffy, so be sure not to overmix.

Spoon the mixture onto a hot greased waffle iron and cook until golden brown.

The recipe can be made vegan by substituting the milk with a plant-based milk alternative, and the eggs with flax eggs. To make flax eggs, mix 2 tbsp of ground flaxseed with 6 tbsp of water. Let sit to thicken, and then mix with wet ingredients.

SYRUP

Ingredients

2 tbsp corn starch

1/2 cup white sugar

1 can coconut milk

1/2 cup shredded sweetened coconut (optional)

Directions

Stir the coconut milk, corn starch, and sugar in a small saucepan over medium heat.

Continue stirring the mixture until the syrup has reached boiling point.

Once the syrup has reached a boiling point, remove from heat and allow to cool.

Add the coconut flakes to the syrup once the mixture has cooled.