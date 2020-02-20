Search

Recipe: Baba Ghanoush

I make Baba Ghanoush in a small food processor, but it will work fine in any blender. It’s good smooth or a bit chunky, so blitz to your preference. If you want this a bit spicy, which I recommend, add the cayenne pepper otherwise omit this. This is perfect with crackers or flatbread and will keep for 4-5 days.

Ingredients
  • 1 whole globe eggplant
  • 2 beets
  • 1/3 cup tahini
  • 2 tsp lemon juice
  • 2 minced garlic cloves
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 1 tsp paprika
  • 1 tsp cayenne pepper (optional)
Directions
  1. Preheat the oven to 375°C.
  2. Wash the eggplant and cut the ends and half the skin off. The skin has good nutrients, but too much can make the dip bitter. Cut the eggplant into quarters.
  3. Peel the beets (your hands will turn red) and cut them into quarters.
  4. Lay the eggplant and beets on a baking sheet. Drizzle oil over them and season with salt and pepper.
  5. Roast in the oven for 25-30 minutes – you want the eggplant to be golden brown at minimum. Let cool for 5 minutes.
  6. Place the eggplant, beets and all other ingredients into the food processor or blender. Blend to your desired smoothness. Add salt to taste.
