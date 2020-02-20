Recipe: Baba Ghanoush

I make Baba Ghanoush in a small food processor, but it will work fine in any blender. It’s good smooth or a bit chunky, so blitz to your preference. If you want this a bit spicy, which I recommend, add the cayenne pepper otherwise omit this. This is perfect with crackers or flatbread and will keep for 4-5 days.
Ingredients
- 1 whole globe eggplant
- 2 beets
- 1/3 cup tahini
- 2 tsp lemon juice
- 2 minced garlic cloves
- ½ tsp salt
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1 tsp cayenne pepper (optional)
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 375°C.
- Wash the eggplant and cut the ends and half the skin off. The skin has good nutrients, but too much can make the dip bitter. Cut the eggplant into quarters.
- Peel the beets (your hands will turn red) and cut them into quarters.
- Lay the eggplant and beets on a baking sheet. Drizzle oil over them and season with salt and pepper.
- Roast in the oven for 25-30 minutes – you want the eggplant to be golden brown at minimum. Let cool for 5 minutes.
- Place the eggplant, beets and all other ingredients into the food processor or blender. Blend to your desired smoothness. Add salt to taste.