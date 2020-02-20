Recipe: Baba Ghanoush

I make Baba Ghanoush in a small food processor, but it will work fine in any blender. It’s good smooth or a bit chunky, so blitz to your preference. If you want this a bit spicy, which I recommend, add the cayenne pepper otherwise omit this. This is perfect with crackers or flatbread and will keep for 4-5 days.

Ingredients

1 whole globe eggplant

2 beets

1/3 cup tahini

2 tsp lemon juice

2 minced garlic cloves

½ tsp salt

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp cayenne pepper (optional)

Directions