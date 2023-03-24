Press Release – BCITSA Student Elections

We’ve compiled the bios and photos of the 2023/2024 BCITSA Student Elections candidates here for you to review. Voting is open this week, and you can find details on how to vote in your @mybcit email address! Looking for more information about the roles? Check out bcitsa.ca/elections to learn more!

A little bit about myself: during my free time, I enjoy watching movies, TV shows, and playing video games. If I’m looking for something more hands-on, I like to work with LEGOs! I’m curious about how things work and enjoy tinkering with things. I enjoy a good mix of entertainment, creativity, and activity.

Hi everybody! I’m an electrical engineering student in my fourth term at BCIT, and I have four more terms to go. I’m excited to take on a more active role with my fellow students and promote engagement between students and the Student Association. I look forward to being a bridge between our school and outside parties.

My objective for next year will be to focus more on providing students with services that are beneficial to them, such as expanding the scope of the Tax Clinic. Another objective that I might take on is to develop a better tracking system for the Executives’ budgets – how to record and access their budget spending information.

As a VP Finance & Administration for the 2022-2023 school year, I have experience chairing the Finance and Bylaws committees. I hosted a Tax Clinic with about 25 volunteers to help students file their Taxes, which is one of my main objectives for this year. With the experiences I gained at the position, I’m getting more and more familiar with the job, which gives me a very strong foundation if I’m elected again this year.

My name is Mia Bui and I’m currently a 2nd-year student majoring in Accounting and the current VP Finance & Administration for the SA. This year, I’m re-running for the VP of F&A position of the BCITSA, and I chose to run in the election since I want to keep bringing more value to students’ life at BCIT.

Navigating the healthcare system can be stressful. Therefore, being raised in a multi-ethnic background allows me to prioritize cultural safety in my nursing practice and advocate for those whose first language may not be English.

As Chair of Health Sciences, I collaborated with other executives to develop low-barrier initiatives to support community resilience rooted in equity, diversity, and inclusion. My platform promotes a person-first approach to leadership and addresses the connection between health and financial literacy. I will encourage feedback by having an open-door policy and liaising with BCIT to improve the student experience.

I am in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program at BCIT’s School of Health Sciences, intending to become a registered nurse specializing in pediatric critical care. After seeing role models showing the nursing voice’s strength at the forefront of advocacy and policy, I was inspired to run for the Presidency of the BCITSA.

Joshua Luu

V.P. Student Experience Candidate As a candidate for VP Student Experience, I am committed to creating an environment where all students feel heard, valued, and supported. With a deep passion for student advocacy and a track record of success in leadership positions such as the BCITSA Chair of Business + Media since 2022, I am confident in my ability to make a positive impact on our campus community. Drawing on my experience as a dedicated student leader, I have developed a keen understanding of the needs and concerns of my fellow students. Whether it’s working to improve campus resources such as with my BCIT School of Business + Media Discord Server, advocating for increased student support services with insight from hosting many set rep meetings, or fostering a welcoming and inclusive campus culture as a volunteer mentor of the BCIT International Office and Global Education Ambassador of the BCIT Global Relations Office, I am committed to making a real difference in the lives of our student body. Throughout my academic journey, I have consistently sought out opportunities to grow and learn, both inside and outside the classroom. From serving as a mentor to fellow students to volunteering in the local community, I have always been driven by a desire to make a meaningful impact on the world around me. If elected as VP of Student Experience, I pledge to work tirelessly to ensure that all students feel heard, supported, and empowered to achieve their goals. Together, we can create a campus community that is truly exceptional, and I would be honoured to serve as your representative in this important endeavour.

Simran Anand

Chair, School of Business + Media Candidate Hello there! My name is Simran Anand, and I am a first-year accounting student at BCIT. Three words that describe me are organized, bookworm, and consistent. I moved to Canada from India last year to follow my dreams and achieve my goals. To give you an overview of my educational background, I graduated high school in 2021 with a grade of 96% while also pursuing a bachelor’s degree in French at the same time. I have one year of experience working as a French instructor in a language school in Toronto and overall, 3 years of experience as a tutor. My amazing 7-month journey of living in the Student Housing and studying at BCIT has truly been a rollercoaster. I volunteer for the BCIT Student Life Office, actively participate in events organized by BCITAA and BCITFA, networking events by CPABC, and currently working for Paladin security at the Burnaby campus. Back in India, I used to volunteer for NGOs to provide the necessary medication and food to injured stray animals and pregnant women below the poverty line. I am a proud member of the BCITSA, and they have been doing a great job in providing incredible services such as food support, health and dental services, geared up, career services, childcare and wellness. As the chair, I believe my valuable skills of leadership, problem-solving, proactivity, and empathy would be an asset to our community, and I will put them to use to improve our services and ensure every voice is heard. There are still many aspects I think BCITSA could improve on and it will be an honour to initiate them.