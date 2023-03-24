Press Release – BCITSA Student Elections

We’ve compiled the bios and photos of the 2023/2024 BCITSA Student Elections candidates here for you to review. Voting is open this week, and you can find details on how to vote in your @mybcit email address! Looking for more information about the roles? Check out bcitsa.ca/elections to learn more!
Céline Loriot
Presidential Candidate
I am in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program at BCIT’s School of Health Sciences, intending to become a registered nurse specializing in pediatric critical care. After seeing role models showing the nursing voice’s strength at the forefront of advocacy and policy, I was inspired to run for the Presidency of the BCITSA.
As Chair of Health Sciences, I collaborated with other executives to develop low-barrier initiatives to support community resilience rooted in equity, diversity, and inclusion. My platform promotes a person-first approach to leadership and addresses the connection between health and financial literacy. I will encourage feedback by having an open-door policy and liaising with BCIT to improve the student experience.
Navigating the healthcare system can be stressful. Therefore, being raised in a multi-ethnic background allows me to prioritize cultural safety in my nursing practice and advocate for those whose first language may not be English.
Mia Bui
V.P. Finance & Administration Candidate
My name is Mia Bui and I’m currently a 2nd-year student majoring in Accounting and the current VP Finance & Administration for the SA. This year, I’m re-running for the VP of F&A position of the BCITSA, and I chose to run in the election since I want to keep bringing more value to students’ life at BCIT.
As a VP Finance & Administration for the 2022-2023 school year, I have experience chairing the Finance and Bylaws committees. I hosted a Tax Clinic with about 25 volunteers to help students file their Taxes, which is one of my main objectives for this year. With the experiences I gained at the position, I’m getting more and more familiar with the job, which gives me a very strong foundation if I’m elected again this year.
My objective for next year will be to focus more on providing students with services that are beneficial to them, such as expanding the scope of the Tax Clinic. Another objective that I might take on is to develop a better tracking system for the Executives’ budgets – how to record and access their budget spending information.
Thank you for your support,
Mia
Jimmy Wang
V.P. External Candidate
Hi everybody! I’m an electrical engineering student in my fourth term at BCIT, and I have four more terms to go. I’m excited to take on a more active role with my fellow students and promote engagement between students and the Student Association. I look forward to being a bridge between our school and outside parties.
A little bit about myself: during my free time, I enjoy watching movies, TV shows, and playing video games. If I’m looking for something more hands-on, I like to work with LEGOs! I’m curious about how things work and enjoy tinkering with things. I enjoy a good mix of entertainment, creativity, and activity.
Joshua Luu
V.P. Student Experience Candidate
As a candidate for VP Student Experience, I am committed to creating an environment where all students feel heard, valued, and supported. With a deep passion for student advocacy and a track record of success in leadership positions such as the BCITSA Chair of Business + Media since 2022, I am confident in my ability to make a positive impact on our campus community.
Drawing on my experience as a dedicated student leader, I have developed a keen understanding of the needs and concerns of my fellow students. Whether it’s working to improve campus resources such as with my BCIT School of Business + Media Discord Server, advocating for increased student support services with insight from hosting many set rep meetings, or fostering a welcoming and inclusive campus culture as a volunteer mentor of the BCIT International Office and Global Education Ambassador of the BCIT Global Relations Office, I am committed to making a real difference in the lives of our student body.
Throughout my academic journey, I have consistently sought out opportunities to grow and learn, both inside and outside the classroom. From serving as a mentor to fellow students to volunteering in the local community, I have always been driven by a desire to make a meaningful impact on the world around me.
If elected as VP of Student Experience, I pledge to work tirelessly to ensure that all students feel heard, supported, and empowered to achieve their goals. Together, we can create a campus community that is truly exceptional, and I would be honoured to serve as your representative in this important endeavour.
Simran Anand
Chair, School of Business + Media Candidate
Hello there!
My name is Simran Anand, and I am a first-year accounting student at BCIT. Three words that describe me are organized, bookworm, and consistent. I moved to Canada from India last year to follow my dreams and achieve my goals. To give you an overview of my educational background, I graduated high school in 2021 with a grade of 96% while also pursuing a bachelor’s degree in French at the same time. I have one year of experience working as a French instructor in a language school in Toronto and overall, 3 years of experience as a tutor. My amazing 7-month journey of living in the Student Housing and studying at BCIT has truly been a rollercoaster. I volunteer for the BCIT Student Life Office, actively participate in events organized by BCITAA and BCITFA, networking events by CPABC, and currently working for Paladin security at the Burnaby campus. Back in India, I used to volunteer for NGOs to provide the necessary medication and food to injured stray animals and pregnant women below the poverty line.
I am a proud member of the BCITSA, and they have been doing a great job in providing incredible services such as food support, health and dental services, geared up, career services, childcare and wellness. As the chair, I believe my valuable skills of leadership, problem-solving, proactivity, and empathy would be an asset to our community, and I will put them to use to improve our services and ensure every voice is heard. There are still many aspects I think BCITSA could improve on and it will be an honour to initiate them.
Xavier Delaney
Chair, School of Business + Media Candidate
My name is Xavier Delaney, and I am a first-year Accounting student about to enter my second year in the diploma program. My goal as Chair of the School of Business + Media is to create a transparent and actionable environment. I am committed to prioritizing everyone’s concerns and ensuring that they are heard.
Having served as a Set-Rep in the past, I am confident in my ability to lead and take on new challenges. Through my experience as a Set-Rep, I have learned how to respond to the concerns and issues of students and take action on them.
If elected, my main priority will be to expand the school’s focus on mental health awareness. I will utilize the resources available to me and provide additional training to future Set-Reps on mental health awareness. Together, we can make a positive impact on the well-being of our school community.
If you wish to know more of my campaign I can be contacted at xzavvier@gmail.com
Charlene Steeves
Chair, School of Health Sciences Candidate
My name is Charlene Steeves and I am entering my third and final year of the Bachelors of Science in Nursing program at BCIT. I chose to run for the Chair of the School of Health Sciences because I am a strong advocate for students having a voice. During my first and second years of the nursing program I acted as a student representative for my cohort. In this role, I was able to meet with Program Heads to voice concerns and provide suggestions for changes to the curriculum. My goal as the Chair of the School of Health Sciences is to further improve the inter-professional collaboration in the programs, and provide support for the students. In the nursing program, I have been a strong advocate for safety and autonomy for my patients and peers and hope to carry that through to this role, if elected.
I can be reached via email at csteeves10@my.bcit.ca.
Vrishank Prabhu
Chair, School of Energy Candidate
For not the first, not the second, not the third… Kidding, just the second time. I’m running again to be re-elected as your Chair for the School of Energy! Currently, as Chair of Energy, I’ve been working with clubs to host more events, lead set reps meetings and work with the Student Association to better the lives of students within the School of Energy to make sure their voices are represented. I’ve done this through connecting with students face to face around campus, coming to lectures and communicating with clubs to find what students want the most.
I’ve found that BCIT can be a pretty cold school when it comes to bringing familiarity and a sense of welcoming to new students. There was a lot that could be improved in terms of exposure in knowing what BCIT has to offer you as a new student when you first come to campus, as a lot is thrown at you. This upcoming year, I am putting my efforts towards having senior students come speak to new students during their orientations in September, bring more exposure to club opportunities for students and provide students with more information on BCIT policies with what they have power to do with instructor disputes. I will also continually assist School of Energy clubs throughout the year by helping plan events over the summer to be executed during the school year, such as the RC Classic and the WEC. (We’ll get you guys some useful BCIT merch, too)
If you had any ideas or input as to things that students need to be informed about, common instructor issues or event ideas please get in contact with me! I am eager to listen and hear your ideas to incorporate them. My email is vrishank.prabhu@gmail.com.
Abdul Aziz Ansari
Chair, School of Transportation, Construction, & Environment Candidate
Dear Students of the School of Transportation, Construction, and the Environment, I would like to offer myself as a candidate for Chair this year.
My name is Abdul Aziz Ansari (sometimes known as just Ansari), and I am going into my second year studying Architecture and Building Technology (ABT). Since I joined BCIT, I have worked as a volunteer and a set-rep, and hope to carry forward this spirit of community.
Previous to this I have had experience as an IB Council leader, student mentor, and coach, during high school. I also run a discord server which has first and second year ABT students. I hope to improve anything I can for you, whether it be something small and routine, or something large and unusual.
A few key problems I aim to address if elected:
- Transitioning into the BCIT lifestyle for new students, providing support options and infrastructure for integration (textbook prices?)
- Creating a program that interlinks students from all years, building a community instead of being disconnected
- Encouraging feedback about instructors, giving students a safe place for complaints and issues that they would like to raise
- Having interesting guest speakers from a variety of different work environments come in, giving students a taste of what different industry jobs are like (future options)
I invite all students to let their voices be heard at the upcoming elections, and would be grateful if you all supported me for your next TCE.
Justin Saint
Chair, School of Computing & Academic Studies Candidate
Justin studied Communications at the SFU Centre for Dialogue, learning to excel at public speaking, group facilitation, and written communication for different work settings. He has managed large groups of cast and crew in the fast-paced worlds of theatre and film.
Justin spent seven years working for Telus, providing conflict resolution for customers in frustrating scenarios to retain their business. Chosen to represent other employees, he listened to concerns and complaints and presented those to management at company meetings. To address some of those department-wide complaints, Justin created job aid training sheets and videos for handling challenging customer scenarios, shared globally across all Telus campuses.
As a current CST Set Rep, Justin actively listens to the concerns of his classmates and has negotiated for extensions, additional study guides, and the use of “cheat sheets” during exams. He has successfully addressed concerns affecting his entire intake.
Through his past experiences, Justin has developed a unique mix of creative, analytical, and leadership skills and is passionate about making a positive impact in the lives of those around him. As Chair, Justin wants to improve communication practices and the onboarding experience for Computing and Academic Studies students. He wants to provide a smoother campus experience for students and staff alike and alleviate unnecessary sources of student anxiety.
Tarasios Williams
Chair, School of Computing & Academic Studies Candidate
Noor Saroya
Chair, School of Computing & Academic Studies Candidate
Hello everyone! I’m Noor Saroya, and I’m thrilled to be in the running for the Chair of the School of Computing and Academic Studies.
With my years of experience in computer science and my dedication to academic excellence, I am excited and also ready to represent you. As the Chair, I’ll be dedicated to being a voice for every student and addressing their needs personally.
In addition to this, I’m also dedicated to building a warm and friendly community where everyone feels valued. I understand that education is more than just obtaining knowledge; it’s about building connections, embracing new perspectives, and pushing ourselves to be the best version of ourselves.
Above all, I want to ensure that our students receive the best education possible, working with set reps to ensure that students’ voices are heard and that their concerns are addressed. I believe that we can create a more meaningful academic experience for all.
So, if you’re looking for a candidate who is passionate about creating an inclusive and supportive academic community and who will work tirelessly to meet the needs of every student, then look no further. I’m honoured to have your support and the opportunity to serve you as the Chair of the School of Computing and Academic Studies.
Feel free to message me on Discord: Bhavnoor_Saroya#3729
Carl Yan
Chair, School of Transportation, Construction, & Environment Candidate
Hello BCIT! My name is Carl Yan, and I’m running to be your next Chair of the School of Transportation, Construction and the Environment.
I am a third-year Architecture Student in the Bachelor in Architectural Science Program and have previously graduated from the ASCT Certificate and ABT Diploma Program. During my time here at BCIT, I have been a Peer Tutor for the School of Construction and the Environment, a ABT Student Mentor for Arch-Connect, and a Set-Rep for the last three years. I have committed my previous three years to advocate for students’ voices in my program and would like to extend my reach to the entire SoTCE.
If elected, I intend to promote more study areas for students, press for renovations in our buildings, specifically the ongoing electrical outlet shortage, and encourage improvements in student life and program relations. My mission is to make your voice heard in the BCIT community.
I would be grateful to have your support in this election. Please vote for Carl Yan to be your New Chair for SoTCE.
Matthew Puyat
Chair of the Downtown Campus (DTC) Candidate
Hello everyone! My name is Matthew Puyat and I’m running for Downtown Campus Chair! As a current student councillor and an executive of the computing club, I have gained valuable experience reaching out to fellow students and advocating for their needs and interests.
Becoming Downtown Campus chair will allow me to serve your interests at a greater capacity. One of the efforts I will continue pursuing is the improvement of our recreational facilities. Every semester, the gym has always been a topic of interest. Fellow students, I hear you and so if I am elected, I will continue the good work of advocating for better gym equipment.
Thank you,
Matthew Puyat
