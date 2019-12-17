The newest exhibit at UBC's Museum of Anthropology features 11 B.C.-based artists who use ceramic sculpture to comment on social phenomena in the world around them. "Playing With Fire: Ceramics of the Extraordinary" will run until March 29th, 2020.
DTES Hotel Bowls by Judy Chartrand
Each hotel was displayed along with a ceramic bowl painted with cockroaches, giving a sense of filth and raising the hair at the back of the neck. The “Go back to your own country” bowl was particular controversial and described the racism that was happening to people of colour in Vancouver.
The Brendan Lee Satish Tang Collection
Tang's collection was one of my favorites. His pottery was a mishmash of two different worlds – beautiful traditional Chinese painting on the vases but with parts of modern technology like cables and antennas sticking out. It gave off a sense of cyborg/mutant/robot kind of look!
The Alwyn O'Brien Collection
O'Brien's display exemplifies the artistry and craft made from her hand-building mastery. The forms were intriguing and detailed, not to mention very fragile! The sculptures were hand-coiled piece by piece, then shaped and added, to the point of feeling like it may collapse.
Treehouse by Jeremy Hatch
This is a very large sculpture of a tree. The textures of the bark and the details in the knots are life-like. I was also intrigued at how everything was internally supported without breaking, since ceramic branches can add quite a lot of stress at the connection point to the trunk.