Playing With Fire: Ceramics of the Extraordinary

The newest exhibit at UBC's Museum of Anthropology features 11 B.C.-based artists who use ceramic sculpture to comment on social phenomena in the world around them. "Playing With Fire: Ceramics of the Extraordinary" will run until March 29th, 2020.

DTES Hotel Bowls by Judy Chartrand

 

Each hotel was displayed along with a ceramic bowl painted with cockroaches, giving a sense of filth and raising the hair at the back of the neck. The “Go back to your own country” bowl was particular controversial and described the racism that was happening to people of colour in Vancouver.

The Brendan Lee Satish Tang Collection

Tang's collection was one of my favorites. His pottery was a mishmash of two different worlds – beautiful traditional Chinese painting on the vases but with parts of modern technology like cables and antennas sticking out. It gave off a sense of cyborg/mutant/robot kind of look!

The Alwyn O'Brien Collection

 

O'Brien's display exemplifies the artistry and craft made from her hand-building mastery. The forms were intriguing and detailed, not to mention very fragile! The sculptures were hand-coiled piece by piece, then shaped and added, to the point of feeling like it may collapse.

 

More of Judy Chartrand

 

From a far glance, it was just a wall of Campbell noodle soup cans. Upon closer inspection, each flavour was actually a part of discriminatory abuse. The ALL WHITES CAFÉ was particularly an eye-catching piece with a strong statement.

Artifact by Glenn Lewis

 

This wall of salt shakers and its broken chaos was modelled after the lunar surface. A very interesting take on an art piece

Cross Series #3 by Ying-Yueh Chuang

 

Chuang showcased her work by addressing inequality of the poor and the rich. The more lavish designs at the centers represent the wealthy and the simpler forms around the outside represent the desolate.

Treehouse by Jeremy Hatch

 

This is a very large sculpture of a tree. The textures of the bark and the details in the knots are life-like. I was also intrigued at how everything was internally supported without breaking, since ceramic branches can add quite a lot of stress at the connection point to the trunk.

Between the Lines (Light) by Ian Johnston

 

These 4 walls of repetitive plates can initially confuse viewers. From far away, the texture and the waviness of the ceramic comes off as if they’re made of fabric. Gallery viewers spend a lot of time here observing Johnston's displays from from away.

Boot Case with Nine Black Boots by Gathie Falk

 

This shelve of boots had some newer shoes, as well as some older more worn down ones. Supposedly, the inside zippers and seams represent the emotional side of the boot, while the store front side shows the public and decorative skin.

The Antechamber by Ian Johnston

 

An incredibly detailed rendition of Johnston's home - including dirt, trees, pavement, and gardens.

Find out more about the Playing With Fire Ceramics exhibit at UBC's Museum of Anthropology.

