Pipelines: friend, foe, or somewhere inbetween?

The odds are that if you live in BC and have consumed any news in the last five or more years, you know what a pipeline is. You are also likely aware that they are used to transport crude oil or natural gas to communities across Canada (and parts of the United States). You may have also heard about certain groups protesting against pipeline construction or expansion.

But just how familiar is the average Canadian with pipelines? And more importantly, what are the facts?

First, a brief history. Perhaps to the surprise of many (myself included), pipelines have been used to transport fossil fuels in Canada since the 1850’s. The first Canadian pipeline was built in 1853 to transport crude oil to Trois Rivieres, Quebec and was the longest pipeline in the world at 25 kilometers at that time. However, it was not until the late 1940’s when pipeline use really took off. Leduc Alberta began developing vast reserves of crude oil and natural gas. Today there are more than 840,000 kilometers of pipelines in Canada, with most provinces having significant pipeline infrastructure in place.

To say that the history of the Canadian pipeline industry is complicated would be an understatement. There is an abundance of news stories involving the Canadian pipeline industry. There was the widely-debated Keystone XL pipeline which would have run from Alberta to Nebraska; Canadian regulators approved the project in 2010 but it was ultimately rejected by then-US President Barack Obama. Some will also recall the dismissal of Enbridge’s Northern Gateway pipeline in 2016, or the federal government’s $4.5 billion purchase of the Trans Mountain pipeline in 2018. In February of 2020, country-wide protests against the Coastal Gaslink pipeline in Northern BC have garnered considerable media attention. It’s clear that there is a lot of controversy around pipelines in this country. So, why all the hubbub?

For starters, it should be noted that these are highly complex issues, and each situation possesses its own unique set of facts. With that said, the majority of pipeline-related issues in Canada tend to fall into one (or more) of three broad areas – environmental impact, economic impact, and land and title rights. According to federal government organisation, Natural Resources Canada,3 pipelines are a safe, reliable, and environmentally friendly way of transporting oil and gas, with an average of 99.999% of oil transported on federally regulated pipelines moving safely each year. This is no doubt a popular statistic among those whose livelihoods are dependant on pipeline projects.

The federal government’s National Energy Board (NEB) says that, of the approximate 1.3 billion barrels of oil transported in Canadian pipelines each year, about 1,084 barrels were spilled per year between 2011 and 2014. All of these figures paint a seemingly optimistic picture about pipeline safety in Canada in the recent years. People like Kenneth P. Green, an environmental scientist and Senior Fellow at the right-wing think tank Fraser Institute, admits that pipeline accidents are “unfortunate and regrettable,” but after conducting a lengthy study, concludes that “pipelines are without a doubt the safest way to transport oil and gas.”